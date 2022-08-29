'Dishonest' teaching assistant sacked over job application discrepancies

The Teaching Regulation Agency has published a misconduct report relating to a teaching assistant at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton - Credit: Archant

A teaching assistant was sacked from his role after discrepancies in his job application unravelled following a parent's complaint.

Michael Miles previously held a number of roles at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, including as a learning support assistant and a PE instructor.

He spent three years working at the secondary, having previously also worked at the College of West Anglia and Springwood High in King's Lynn.

However, a parent's complaint sparked an investigation and it emerged that there were discrepancies in his application form meaning he had landed his job under false pretences.

A misconduct panel report published this week by the Teaching Regulation Agency has revealed the school then dismissed him after learning of these issues.

The panel heard that the discrepancies related to two crucial pieces of information Mr Miles omitted from his application which may have misled the school.

The first of these related to somebody listed as a reference on his application - with whom he had a personal and professional relationship.

Mr Miles did not disclose details of his relationship with the referee.

The second issue saw Mr Miles falsely claim a previous employment, with the College of West Anglia, had ended to the expiration of his contract.

It transpired that he had resigned from the position pending a disciplinary hearing.

A third allegation was made that Mr Miles had lied in his application about whether he had ever been reported to teaching regulatory bodies.

While it emerged that his previous employer had referred him, the panel had no evidence to suggest Mr Miles was aware of this - so the allegation was dismissed.

The panel heard that he had used the same approach to secure his job at Springwood, where he worked for two years.

Mr Miles was dismissed from his role at Smithdon on October 17, 2019.

In a report, panel decision maker Alan Meyrrick wrote: "The panel was of the view that Mr Miles had not been truthful about things that mattered.

"It is important that schools are able to make decisions about recruitment with the benefit of all relevant information and assess whether a candidate is suitable."

The panel did, however, opt against banning Mr Miles from the profession.