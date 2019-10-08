Woman who lost more than 8 stone braves exercise 'nightmare' with fellow slimmers

Mandy Wick (pictured before her weight loss) recently took part in a challenge with members of the Fakenham and Briston Slimming World group, together raising more than £1,300 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLIE WEBB Archant

A woman who has lost over eight stone and described exercise as her 'idea of a nightmare' has helped raise more than £1,300 alongside a group of super slimmers.

Mandy Wick (left, before her weight loss - right, after) recently took part in a challenge with members of the Fakenham and Briston Slimming World group, together raising more than £1,300 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLIE WEBB Mandy Wick (left, before her weight loss - right, after) recently took part in a challenge with members of the Fakenham and Briston Slimming World group, together raising more than £1,300 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLIE WEBB

Mandy Wick, of Little Snoring, near Fakenham, recently took part in a month-long challenge with members of the Fakenham and Briston Slimming World group.

Ms Wick has lost 8st 6.5lbs since joining and recently embarked on a personal goal to walk 100 miles in a month - despite not feeling able to take part in any activity previously.

She said: "Before I lost weight anything remotely active was my idea of a nightmare.

"I drove everywhere I could and I made excuses if anyone planned anything I might end up getting out of breath for. Even walking a few hundred yards felt like a struggle and if I could avoid it, I would have done."

The month-long Golden Body Magic challenge saw members collectively raise £1331.60 for Cancer Research UK. The slimmers were encouraged to cover 50 miles over the month of August.

Ms Wick, who lists her favourite meals as healthy versions of lasagne, chicken curry and burgers, added: "As the weight dropped off my confidence grew and grew.

"Before I lost the weight, a group challenge like this would have felt completely unachievable. I always joked I couldn't run for a bus.

"I wouldn't have had the confidence to try the distance let alone have lots of people seeing me in sportswear.

"I'm a new person now. I'm happier, healthier, more confident and so excited about the future."

Group consultant Hollie Webb, who has lost 5st 5lbs herself, said she was "so proud" of Ms Wick and the other members for their efforts.

"They showed just what can be done when we come together," she said.

"I'm so proud of all of my members who set themselves the challenge of covering 50 miles in August.

"I'm sure my members will inspire more people to get active and improve their health, while also helping raise awareness of the links between obesity and cancer.

"The money raised will go towards an amazing cause - one my members feel very passionate about - helping to support Cancer Research UK's life-saving research."

The group has lost 737 stone since January, which is roughly the size of an adult African elephant.