Virtual reality experiences to be showcased at 'unmissable' event at £11.4m skills centre

More than 450 students from across Suffolk and Norfolk will converge on a state-of-the-art energy skills centre for a special event.

With the official opening last week of the new £11.4m energy skills centre in Lowestoft, a major event is set to take centre stage in the world-class facilities next week.

It is being held to bridge the skills gap within the energy industry, with students from across Suffolk and Norfolk getting the chance to speak with employers and education and training providers regarding their future career options.

Skills for Energy 2019 takes place next Wednesday, November 27 in the new £11.4m Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College in Lowestoft,

It aims to inspire aspiration in the next generation of energy professionals with interactive STEM-based activities including virtual reality experiences, robot and ROV control, nautical chart treasure hunt, engine building and weld testing.

With organisers describing the event as "unmissable" for the 450-plus students, more than 30 companies will be exhibiting to showcase the opportunities for those looking to pursue a career in the region's growing energy industry.

Sponsored by OPITO, the global skills organisation for the energy industry, and supported by the ECITB, the Skills for Energy event is one of the elements of the East of England Energy Group's (EEEGR) Skills for Energy Programme.

Gemma Head, Skills for Energy Programme Manager at EEEGR, said: "This event is now in its fourth year and each year, it has gained greater interest from industry exhibitors and students alike.

"We are really pleased to be able to host this event again within the region, highlighting the scale of the opportunities which lay ahead for the next generation of energy industry employees"

Jill Glennie, external affairs director at OPITO said: "The energy industry continues to develop and progress at pace using new technology and innovation to enhance delivery; introducing new roles and ways of working.

"The industry requires a multi-skilled, technology-enabled workforce to continue to drive the digital agenda.

"The annual event provides a fantastic schedule of activities, bringing the energy sector to life for attendees who will gain a clearer picture of the opportunities our sector holds for them."