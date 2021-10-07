News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Consultation opens on plans for pre-school to join primary school

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:02 PM October 7, 2021   
Oliver Burwood, chief executive officer of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust.

Oliver Burwood, chief executive officer of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust. - Credit: DNEAT

A six-week consultation has opened on plans for Mundford pre-school to join Mundford Primary.

School officials say they have been "actively" considering the long-term future of the pre-school and have explored the idea of bringing it into Mundford Church of England Primary Academy and the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT).

Trustees have since announced the proposal to transfer the pre-school into an early years foundation stage unit based at the primary, within a new school-based nursery for children aged three to four.

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of DNEAT, said: “DNEAT have added nursery provision to a number of its academies recently as it really does support children to be school-ready."

He added that the trust hopes the proposal will be a "real benefit to parents in the community and beyond".

A six-week public consultation opened on October, 4 asking people to share their views. To do so visit here.

For more information about the consultation contact Rosemary Ison on rosemary.ison@dneat.org.

You may also want to watch:

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blackbird Close bid to turn land into private garden

'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by on the A140 Ipswich Road.

Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Bowers the Tramway pub Gorleston

Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon