Consultation opens on plans for pre-school to join primary school

Published: 3:02 PM October 7, 2021

Oliver Burwood, chief executive officer of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust. - Credit: DNEAT

A six-week consultation has opened on plans for Mundford pre-school to join Mundford Primary.

School officials say they have been "actively" considering the long-term future of the pre-school and have explored the idea of bringing it into Mundford Church of England Primary Academy and the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT).

Trustees have since announced the proposal to transfer the pre-school into an early years foundation stage unit based at the primary, within a new school-based nursery for children aged three to four.

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of DNEAT, said: “DNEAT have added nursery provision to a number of its academies recently as it really does support children to be school-ready."

He added that the trust hopes the proposal will be a "real benefit to parents in the community and beyond".

A six-week public consultation opened on October, 4 asking people to share their views. To do so visit here.

For more information about the consultation contact Rosemary Ison on rosemary.ison@dneat.org.