Girls to form guard of honour at Six Nations final

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 March 2019

England's Jonny May scores his side's second try during a Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PHOTO: PA Wire/Images

England's Jonny May scores his side's second try during a Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PHOTO: PA Wire/Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Later today a group of Norfolk school girls will have the chance of a lifetime to provide the guard of honour at the final game of the Six Nations Championship.

Year seven and eight pupils from Springwood High School in Kings Lynn were nominated by the Rugby Football Union to lead England and Scotland out at Twickenham stadium to battle for the Calcutta Cup in front of millions of viewers.

The girls, alongside Soham Village College pupils, will form part of the Curtain Raiser and will play a game of touch rugby before the kick-off, before doing it all again for the women’s match at 7.30pm.

Springwood takes part in the England Rugby’s CBRE All Schools programme, and advocates for the growth in girls rugby, also linking the school with West Norfolk Rugby Football Club.

The men’s match kicks off at 5pm today and will be shown on ITV.

