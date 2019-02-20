Search

Pupils quiz Sir Ranulph Fiennes about his extraordinary explorer’s life

20 February, 2019 - 15:29
Sir Ranulph Fiennes with (from left) Daisy Gillingham, Ashley Jones, Honey Nape and William Gregson of Coltishall Primary School at Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Max Hilton

Max Hilton

Four Norfolk pupils got the chance to meet world-renowned adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes as part of their research into explorers.

Sir Ranulph met the year six pupils from Coltishall Primary School ahead of taking to the stage at Norwich Theatre Royal on Tuesday for the latest show in his Living Dangerously tour.

The pupils have been studying explorers including polar adventurer Ernest Shackleton and astronaut Neil Armstrong and wrote to Sir Ranulph to ask if they could quiz him about his exploits, including being the first man to reach both poles and to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean as well as being the first pensioner to climb Mount Everest.

Pupil Daisy Gillingham, 10, said: “It inspired me to be an explorer because it sounded such fun.”

Sir Ranulph Fiennes’ Living Dangerously tour will also be at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on November 20 and at Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 21.

