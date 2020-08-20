Search

‘Amazing view from top of emotional rollercoaster’ as Sir John Leman High School pupils celebrate

PUBLISHED: 13:48 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 20 August 2020

Ryan Wilson with his results from Sir John Leman High School on GCSE results day 2020. PHOTO: Sir John Leman High School

The Waveney Valley Academies Trust, which runs the school, will not be releasing results this year following the cancellation of many exams.

In 2019, 68pc of pupils achieved a 9-4 grade in English and maths.

In a joint statement alongside headteachers of sister schools Alde Valley Academy and Stowmarket High School, as well as trust CEO Jeremy Rowe, headteacher Michael Taylor said: “As a group of schools, we would like to congratulate and praise the students across our schools who reacted so well to the abrupt end to their studies back in March, as schools were asked to close down.

“They contributed so much to our communities during their time in our schools and they exemplify all that is good about young people.

“As everyone will be aware, this year’s exam results have been complicated, and involved frequent changes, with A level and GCSE students now being issued with their Centre Assessed Grades (CAGs) and those generated by the DfE based on an algorithm, with the higher one of the two counting as the student’s actual grade.

“Despite the distress caused by this year’s circumstances, today’s results have rewarded our students for their dedication and commitment to their studies.

“Although they have been generated in an atypical way, captured in today’s grades is a recognition of the accumulation of considerable knowledge, understanding, skill and experience.

“Students should go forward with confidence in their grades, reassured that their endeavours have been recognised and rewarded.

“In light of the changed situation this summer, and the government’s decision not to publish any results, and in line with many other schools and Trusts, we are not providing any external statistics for any of our secondary schools this year.

“The wider community will be well aware of the commitment and strong track record of our schools.

“This year, it is enough simply to say thank you to our staff, our parents and all members of our wider community for their unstinting support, and to congratulate our students for their brilliant achievements today.

“We wish all of our young people every success and happiness for their futures.”

Among the joyful students was Ryan Wilson, who said: “I didn’t think I would do this well. I can now go on to study four A Levels at college.

“This year has been an emotional rollercoaster but we are at the top now and it is an amazing view.”

Fellow pupil Isaac Carter said: “I am really pleased with my results and I did better than I thought.”

Molly Parker, who will be staying at the school’s Sixth Form, said: “I was so nervous but I am so happy with my resuls, they get me to my next step.”

Max Konrad said: “I have been worried about the results today, but they are way better than I ever expected.”

