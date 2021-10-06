Artist paints giant mural of endangered animals inspired by children's work
- Credit: Redcastle Family school
A giant mural of endangered animals has been painted on a Thetford school wall inspired by the designs of children.
Artist Simon Mitchell painted a 20m by 7m mural on an exterior wall at Redcastle Family School as part of the school's art week, during which he was artist in residence.
The project, which was partly funded by the Thetford Education Foundation Trust, saw children develop their artistic skills and learn about endangered animals before creating art pieces that were then used to design the mural.
Mr Mitchell, who won the 2017 World Illustration Championship and has worked with famous clients such as McFly, said he was "really impressed with all the students and teachers" at the school.
He added that the final mural was "an important statement about how we can help protect the world and its animals".
You may also want to watch:
Art co-ordinator and phase leader Catherine Russell, said that the final mural design was "spectacular" and captured what the children had learnt.
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden
- 2 'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
- 3 Norfolk police officer could lose job over ‘false claims’ for £390 overtime
- 4 Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk
- 5 Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge
- 6 'A hard pill to take' - Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis
- 7 Two new dates announced after Flying Scotsman's Norfolk visit sells out
- 8 'Timebomb' as Norfolk faces loss of 450 care workers without Covid jabs
- 9 Car crashes into shop in city centre
- 10 Home of Evans Cycles goes up for rent in the city centre