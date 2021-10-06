Artist paints giant mural of endangered animals inspired by children's work

Published: 5:05 PM October 6, 2021

Simon Mitchell painted the mural inspired by the art work of children at Redcastle Family School. - Credit: Redcastle Family school

A giant mural of endangered animals has been painted on a Thetford school wall inspired by the designs of children.

Artist Simon Mitchell painted a 20m by 7m mural on an exterior wall at Redcastle Family School as part of the school's art week, during which he was artist in residence.

Year 5 children with Simon Mitchell and their sketches which he helped shape and create over the week. - Credit: Redcastle Family School

The project, which was partly funded by the Thetford Education Foundation Trust, saw children develop their artistic skills and learn about endangered animals before creating art pieces that were then used to design the mural.

Mr Mitchell, who won the 2017 World Illustration Championship and has worked with famous clients such as McFly, said he was "really impressed with all the students and teachers" at the school.

The mural in development at Redcastle Family School. - Credit: Redcastle Family School

He added that the final mural was "an important statement about how we can help protect the world and its animals".

You may also want to watch:

Art co-ordinator and phase leader Catherine Russell, said that the final mural design was "spectacular" and captured what the children had learnt.

Examples of the work produced to inspire the mural. - Credit: Redcastle Family School



