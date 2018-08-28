Search

School holds successful Sikhism day

PUBLISHED: 15:40 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:40 12 November 2018

Pupils at Corton Primary School devoted an entire day to learning about Sikhism. Pictures: Jemma Dalley

Pupils at Corton Primary School devoted an entire day to learning about Sikhism. Pictures: Jemma Dalley

A whole school united once more as children learnt about a single faith at a special event.

Pupils at Corton Primary School devoted an entire day to learning about Sikhism. Pictures: Jemma Dalley

Pupils at Corton Primary School devoted an entire day to learning about Sikhism earlier this month, as part of the school’s religious education curriculum.

Despite being a Church of England school, the school’s RE department allows its pupils to explore other beliefs and faiths, and this was one of three faith days held each year at the school in The Street, Corton.

Pupils at Corton Primary School devoted an entire day to learning about Sikhism. Pictures: Jemma Dalley

With all year groups joining together as they worked in mixed age groups, Jemma Dalley, RE leader at the school, said: “These days are always special as it is most rewarding to witness the positive interaction between age groups.

“To begin the day everyone assembled in the hall and our guest speaker Mr Sually spoke about his faith as a way of life. Some of the children asked him questions to further their knowledge of the faith.”

Pupils then took part in different activities, which included craft work, drama, writing and art.

Mrs Dalley added: “The variety of experiences broadened pupils’ experiences and understanding of Sikhism.”

The school’s governors said: “These faith days provide our pupils with a set of skills to help pupils understand and discuss different religions.”

