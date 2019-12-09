Norfolk school expands despite living on the edge of cliff

A special school perched close to the site of a recent cliff fall has opened a new carpentry unit.

Sidestrand Hall School, that caters for students with wide ranging complex needs, will use the new unit to teach woodwork to its pupils.

The opening of the unit, named the Skills Pod, will help special needs sixth formers gain practical skills which will assist them when they move on to working in the community.

Sarah Young, head teacher at Sidestrand Hall School said: "You have to live for today, you have to look at what the children need.

"Our children thrive in a practical environment and have been enjoying creating lots of things for and in the skills pod."

The children sold some of their carpentry work at a Christmas fair, which raised a total of £2000 for the school's charity.