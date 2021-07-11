'On top of the world': Performing Arts students win Showstopper Challenge

Published: 10:10 AM July 11, 2021

Students from a coastal college are celebrating once more after winning the Showstopper Challenge for a second time.

East Coast College students who study at the D16 Performing Arts College in Gorleston have been announced as winners of the BTEC Showstopper Challenge, as part of the BTEC Awards 2021.

The awards ceremony took place virtually last Wednesday, July 7 as the vocational excellence of learners, teachers, tutors and providers from over 30 countries were celebrated.

Each year, BTEC learners share their creative talents by performing in the BTEC Showstopper Challenge by preparing, filming and submitting a performance piece - with Tom Major, Jessica Clifton, Mitchel Phillips, Anna Hards, Genny Harper, Tori Buckenham, Sydney Woods, Sarah Hubbard, Emily Takman, Milly Prady and Isabella Firman from D16 College moving the judges and audience with their group vocal piece.

The group worked on the performance over Zoom during lockdown alongside Joe Ringer and wanted to give people all over the world who were struggling during the pandemic something to uplift them and remind them that they are never alone.

The honour awarded to the D16 Performing Arts College. - Credit: D16

Karen Thompson, from D16 College, said: “What an honour to be winners of the BTEC Showstoppers Challenge for the second time - we were all on top of the world when we found out the news.

"We are as always so unbelievably proud of our students (past and present) and our amazing faculty supported by East Coast College."

It is the second time D16 have picked up the accolade, having also won the Showstopper Challenge at the 2019 awards.

They were awarded the group prize, with further awards for a vocal soloist, dance group and dance soloist also handed out.

Rachel Bunn, assistant principal at East Coast College, said: “We are incredibly proud to hear that our students have had their hard work recognised once again, especially during such a challenging time.

"The D16 College continues to deliver high standards of teaching and learning and will continue to excel.

"East Coast College is extremely proud to work in partnership with them as an industry-led provision with fantastic progression to university.”