Children send lockdown postcards to community

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:14 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 9:02 AM February 11, 2021
Pupils at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham have sent community postcards.

Primary school pupils have been working with a parish council to provide lockdown messages to their local community.

Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy and Shipdham Parish Emergency Council launched the 'Postcard for a Neighbour' campaign.

Thomas Bullock Primary Academy headteacher Shannon O’Sullivan.

Headteacher Shannon O’Sullivan said: “The pupils have very much enjoyed being part of this caring initiative and bringing a smile to people’s faces. Our children are thoroughly enjoying writing them and sharing with their community.”

Community volunteer Helen Bridge designed a poignant postcard using the phrase 'Let your Light Shine' and ‘Together We Help Shipdham Shine’.

She said: “Sometimes, small gestures are all it takes to brighten someone’s day and ease feelings of loneliness; and who doesn’t love to see a handwritten postcard land on their doormat?"

Pupils at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham have sent community postcards.

Year 4 pupil Grace said: "By sending them we are showing we care about other people in our community, that they matter and we don't just think of ourselves."

