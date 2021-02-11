Children send lockdown postcards to community

Published: 7:14 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 9:02 AM February 11, 2021

Pupils at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham have sent community postcards. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust

Primary school pupils have been working with a parish council to provide lockdown messages to their local community.

Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy and Shipdham Parish Emergency Council launched the 'Postcard for a Neighbour' campaign.

Thomas Bullock Primary Academy headteacher Shannon O’Sullivan. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust

Headteacher Shannon O’Sullivan said: “The pupils have very much enjoyed being part of this caring initiative and bringing a smile to people’s faces. Our children are thoroughly enjoying writing them and sharing with their community.”

Community volunteer Helen Bridge designed a poignant postcard using the phrase 'Let your Light Shine' and ‘Together We Help Shipdham Shine’.

She said: “Sometimes, small gestures are all it takes to brighten someone’s day and ease feelings of loneliness; and who doesn’t love to see a handwritten postcard land on their doormat?"

Pupils at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham have sent community postcards. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust

You may also want to watch:

Year 4 pupil Grace said: "By sending them we are showing we care about other people in our community, that they matter and we don't just think of ourselves."