School’s new therapy centre nears completion

PUBLISHED: 16:14 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 04 September 2020

The new landscaped island helps social distancing and parking at Sheringham Woodfields School. Picture: Chris Taylor Photography

The new landscaped island helps social distancing and parking at Sheringham Woodfields School. Picture: Chris Taylor Photography

A special educational needs school is close to finishing its brand new therapy centre, on budget and despite the challenges posed by lockdown.

Nearing completion - The Fields Therapy Centre. Picture: Chris Taylor PhotographyNearing completion - The Fields Therapy Centre. Picture: Chris Taylor Photography

Sheringham Woodfields School, on the outskirts of Sheringham is close to completing its new Fields Therapy Centre.

Despite the limitations created by Covid-19 the construction of the centre is nearing its final stages and is scheduled to be ready for pupils after October half-term.

Once finished the new building will be named after, and dedicated to the memory of Carole Fields, who, prior to her death earlier this year, was an enthusiastic and supportive chair of governors at Woodfields for more than a decade.

The centre is one of three projects which have been completed at the school over the course of spring and summer with the others including a new playground area and landscaped island with holding bays for vehicles bringing pupils to school.

