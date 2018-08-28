Search

‘I find it quite cool racing against the boys’ - Teenage motorcycle racer wins series

PUBLISHED: 09:14 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 12 January 2019

British mini GP winter series winner, 13 year old Charlotte Marcuzzo, with dad Mack Marcuzzo (left), headteacher Andrew Richardson (centre right) and mum Kirsty Lawford (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A teenage motorcycle racer beat the boys to win the British Mini Grand Prix winter series.

Sheringham High School student Charlotte Marcuzzo, who will be 14 next week, is one of a handful of girls competing in the races, but that figure is slowly rising.

The teenager said: “I find it quite cool racing against the boys. I class them as being my equals and they treat me as their equal.”

She will soon take the ACU licence which will enable her to ride bigger bikes and compete in bigger championships.

She said she liked it because it’s “really different and a new adventure.”

Charlotte Marcuzzo, teenage motorcyle racer and winner of the British Mini GP winter series, showing her Sheringham High School logo underneath her biking leathers. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCharlotte Marcuzzo, teenage motorcyle racer and winner of the British Mini GP winter series, showing her Sheringham High School logo underneath her biking leathers. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

She added: “You learn a lot of stuff. It’s escapism and it takes you away from the world. You have to get quite fit to do it.”

She caught the racing bug from her father Mack Marcuzzo, 49, a self-employed electrician, who lives in Litcham and has been riding bikes for 30 years.

He said: “I bought Charlotte a bike two years ago. I had always taken her to British Superbikes circuits to watch. And then I joined us both up with the British Minibikes Championship.

“Our local circuit is at Tattersall in Lincolnshire. Considering she’s not had any proper tutoring she’s really picked it up. The BMB Mini GP 140 winter series is for nine to 15-year-olds, and she has won it with one round still to go.

Teenage motorcyle racer and winner of the British Mini GP winter series, Charlotte Marcuzzo. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTeenage motorcyle racer and winner of the British Mini GP winter series, Charlotte Marcuzzo. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“She also loves the social side of it. The paddock is a big family. She’s learning social skills you’d not normally get as a child.”

Her mother Kirsty Lawford, 50, from West Runton, is also immensely proud of her, but misses her when goes off to race on weekends.

“I go as often as I can to see her,” she said.

Both parents thanked the school for its support and encouragement.

British mini GP winter series winner, 13 year old Charlotte Marcuzzo, with her proud parents Mack Marcuzzo and Kirsty Lawford. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBritish mini GP winter series winner, 13 year old Charlotte Marcuzzo, with her proud parents Mack Marcuzzo and Kirsty Lawford. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headteacher Andrew Richardson said: “We celebrated Charlotte’s success at assembly which was massively embarrassing for her. What’s been really pleasing is that we’ve been able to free Charlotte up at certain times, so she can attend these racing events. We are really proud of her.”

