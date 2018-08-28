Gallery

Primary pupils play to two packed houses with Lights, Camel Action Christmas show

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Children at Sheringham Primary School are staging a packed programme of seasonal entertainment for family, friends and fellow pupils, with a string of Christmas shows, as well as a concert at St Peter’s Church and a carol singing session for residents at Halsey House, Cromer.

A production by Year 3 and 4 of the musical Lights, Camel, Action played to two full houses at the church, while Key Stage one youngsters entertained their families with songs and stories in A Christmas Recipe.

Nursery and Reception pupils will be staging a nativity-themed musical, while the school’s ukulele group and choir will be laying on a carol concert, as well as performing at Gresham’s School and Sheringham High School.

Music co-ordinator Jon Cooper said that, without exception, pupils had risen to the challenge of performing in front of an audience.

He added: “We are incredibly proud of them, the lovely location and atmosphere of the church, and that fact that it has been a real team effort, has made it very special.”

