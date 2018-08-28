Search

Primary pupils play to two packed houses with Lights, Camel Action Christmas show

PUBLISHED: 10:59 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:23 05 December 2018

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Children at Sheringham Primary School are staging a packed programme of seasonal entertainment for family, friends and fellow pupils, with a string of Christmas shows, as well as a concert at St Peter’s Church and a carol singing session for residents at Halsey House, Cromer.

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A production by Year 3 and 4 of the musical Lights, Camel, Action played to two full houses at the church, while Key Stage one youngsters entertained their families with songs and stories in A Christmas Recipe.

Nursery and Reception pupils will be staging a nativity-themed musical, while the school’s ukulele group and choir will be laying on a carol concert, as well as performing at Gresham’s School and Sheringham High School.

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Music co-ordinator Jon Cooper said that, without exception, pupils had risen to the challenge of performing in front of an audience.

He added: “We are incredibly proud of them, the lovely location and atmosphere of the church, and that fact that it has been a real team effort, has made it very special.”

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's production of the Christmas musical Lights, Camel, Action, which played to two full houses at St Peter's Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

