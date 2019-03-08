At-risk rural primary school will close before end of year

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School celebrates its good Ofsted result in 2017, with former headteacher Laura Jestico. The school is closing following a Norfolk County Council consultation. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A rural primary school at risk of closure before the summer holidays has shut.

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School was suffering from falling pupils numbers when Norfolk County Council launched a consultation on its possible closure.

After parents, governors and the community gave their views, the decision was made to close the school by December 31, 2019.

The council said the school's pupil numbers had been falling and were unlikely to recover, making its future financially unsustainable.

It did not reopen to pupils in September, with existing parents transferring their children to new schools.

Its partner school, Hempnall Primary, is set to be extended to accommodate the change.

Hempnall's website states that Shelton with Hardwick Community School closed its doors for the last time in July 2019 but that the Shelton with Hardwick and Hempnall (SHHS) Federation would continue to exist as a legal body for the time being.