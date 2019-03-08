Search

Advanced search

At-risk rural primary school will close before end of year

PUBLISHED: 15:21 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 26 September 2019

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School celebrates its good Ofsted result in 2017, with former headteacher Laura Jestico. The school is closing following a Norfolk County Council consultation. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School celebrates its good Ofsted result in 2017, with former headteacher Laura Jestico. The school is closing following a Norfolk County Council consultation. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A rural primary school at risk of closure before the summer holidays has shut.

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School was suffering from falling pupils numbers when Norfolk County Council launched a consultation on its possible closure.

After parents, governors and the community gave their views, the decision was made to close the school by December 31, 2019.

The council said the school's pupil numbers had been falling and were unlikely to recover, making its future financially unsustainable.

It did not reopen to pupils in September, with existing parents transferring their children to new schools.

Its partner school, Hempnall Primary, is set to be extended to accommodate the change.

Hempnall's website states that Shelton with Hardwick Community School closed its doors for the last time in July 2019 but that the Shelton with Hardwick and Hempnall (SHHS) Federation would continue to exist as a legal body for the time being.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

#AskZimbo - Christoph Zimmermann Q&A

Christoph Zimmermann will answer questions from Norwich City fans in a live Q&A on Thursday afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drug-driver seen ‘swerving’ in the road

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drug-driving after they were seen 'swerving' in the road. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Tributes to ‘amazing’ Norfolk newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves who led a ‘full, enchanting life’

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his collection of cameras. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves

Tax bosses hit health trust with £6.1m bill for incorrect VAT claims

Josie Spencer chief executive of NCHC. Photo: NCHC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists