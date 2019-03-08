Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Rural primary school may not reopen for new school year

PUBLISHED: 11:57 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 22 July 2019

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School headteacher Laura Jestico with pupils in 2017. The school is facing closure due to low pupil numbers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School headteacher Laura Jestico with pupils in 2017. The school is facing closure due to low pupil numbers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Pupils at a rural Norfolk primary school may not be returning in September if proposals to shut it get the go-ahead.

Norfolk County Council is proposing to close Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School from December 31, 2019, following a request from the school's governing body.

In a consultation document the council said all parents had requested to move their children to other schools from September, after the school wrote to them in April about staffing changes for the 2019/20 academic year.

The document, published in June, said the school had recently seen a decline in pupils numbers with many of its current cohort coming from out its catchment area. According to Ofsted, it has 29 pupils aged four to 11 with 23 empty places.

With pupil numbers forecast to stay low over the next few years the council said keeping the school open would be financially unsustainable, as government funding for schools is tied to the number of pupils on roll.

If the proposed closure goes ahead, the school will not take any pupils in the new academic year in September and will officially close on December 31, and the catchment area for Hempnall Primary School will be extended to accommodate the change.

Parents and governors at both schools as well as the local community were asked for their views in a consultation which closed last week.

You may also want to watch:

Alison Thomas, Conservative county councillor for Long Stratton, highlighted the potential closure at a full council meeting at County Hall on Monday.

She said: "This was proposed by the governing body due to falling rolls and, regrettably, there will be no children in Shelton from September.

"This is partly because of a planning system which does not allow development in rural communities.

"This is a good example of what happens when you do not grant permission for communities to grow organically."

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: "This is a small school where the parents and governors have requested us to carry out consultation for closure.

"There are certain statutory requirements and we are going through them.

"The final decision rests with the director of children's services and I will be having discussions with her at the end of the consultation.

"The decision will then be made and closure of the school would happen at the end of a statutory period from then."

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Here we go again’ - Gasworks on busy road to begin next week - and last until January

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Rural primary school may not reopen for new school year

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School headteacher Laura Jestico with pupils in 2017. The school is facing closure due to low pupil numbers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

CCTV image released after hair clippers stolen from shop

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Delays likely’ warning as work is set to be carried out

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work on the B1375 Oulton Street at Oulton, Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 30 and August 1. Picture: Google Images

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists