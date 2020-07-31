New headteacher at primary school told to improve

Jordan Sullivan who has taken over as head of school at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust Archant

A primary school told it needed to improve by Ofsted inspectors will see a new headteacher begin his first year in charge when all pupils return in September.

Cobholm Primary Academy, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Cobholm Primary Academy, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Jordan Sullivan has taken over as head of school at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth.

He has replaced Louise Scott, who served for two years as the school’s principal and who has left to take up a new position at Consortium Multi-Academy Trust, which has schools in both Norfolk and Suffolk.

As well as overseeing measures to allow the safe return of all pupils from September, he will be hoping to continue to address issues raised by the school’s last Ofsted report in 2017.

Louise Scott who has left after 12 years at Cobholm Primary. Picture: Inspiration Trust Louise Scott who has left after 12 years at Cobholm Primary. Picture: Inspiration Trust

In a report, inspectors said the school required improvement overall, though it was rated good in two categories - effectiveness of leadership and early years provision.

The academy joined the Inspiration Trust in 2014, a year after its predecessor Cobholm Primary School was put into special measures.

The head will be helped by Pete Bloomfield, principal of Great Yarmouth Primary Academy, who has been promoted to executive principal and will be offering support, advice and guidance to both Cobholm and Great Yarmouth Primary Academy.

Mr Sullivan, who is previously vice principal at Stradbroke Primary Academy, said: “I am thrilled to become a part of the Cobholm ​​​​​​community. I am pleased that my first headship will be at such a friendly and supportive school.

“During this difficult time they have been doing incredible community work, and I am eager for this to continue.”

Mrs Scott said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve as principal at Cobholm Primary Academy. I have been at Cobholm for more than 10 years; first as a teacher and for the last two years as principal.

“As a result Cobholm will always have a special place in my heart - I have taught many pupils, served wonderful families and worked with many amazing colleagues.

“Over the years, there have been many highlights and I have no doubt that there will be many more to come.”

A spokesperson from the Inspiration Trust said: “We’d like to thank Mrs Scott for her hard work and dedication. We wish her the best of luck in her new promoted role.”