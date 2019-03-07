World Book Day: Send us your pictures
07 March, 2019 - 09:51
Archant
School children across the county will be spending the day as their favourite book characters.
The Mad Hatter. Photo: @RudiHare
World Book Day is a celebration of reading marked in more than 100 countries across the world.
Staff and pupils alike have been dressing up as their favourite characters and holding reading events to encourage a love of books.
Little Red Riding Hood. Photo: Nathan Wigger
From Postman Pat to Gangster Granny, we’ve already been sent some wonderful photos of creative costumes this World Book Day.
If you’d like the chance to see yours featured in our gallery then send us your photos to norfolkimagecurators@archant.co.uk
Buzz Lightyear. Photo: Kay Simpson
One of the 101 dalmations. Photo: Martin Buckingham
Postman Pat. Photo: OfficeWaterSupplies