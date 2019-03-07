World Book Day: Send us your pictures

Search

07 March, 2019 - 09:51
Hermione Granger, Miss Wormwood and Gangster Granny. Photo: Kirtsy Robinson

Hermione Granger, Miss Wormwood and Gangster Granny. Photo: Kirtsy Robinson

School children across the county will be spending the day as their favourite book characters.

The Mad Hatter. Photo: @RudiHareThe Mad Hatter. Photo: @RudiHare

World Book Day is a celebration of reading marked in more than 100 countries across the world.

Staff and pupils alike have been dressing up as their favourite characters and holding reading events to encourage a love of books.

Little Red Riding Hood. Photo: Nathan WiggerLittle Red Riding Hood. Photo: Nathan Wigger

From Postman Pat to Gangster Granny, we’ve already been sent some wonderful photos of creative costumes this World Book Day.

If you’d like the chance to see yours featured in our gallery then send us your photos to norfolkimagecurators@archant.co.uk

Buzz Lightyear. Photo: Kay SimpsonBuzz Lightyear. Photo: Kay Simpson

One of the 101 dalmations. Photo: Martin BuckinghamOne of the 101 dalmations. Photo: Martin Buckingham

Postman Pat. Photo: OfficeWaterSuppliesPostman Pat. Photo: OfficeWaterSupplies

