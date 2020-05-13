Search

Advanced search

One of Norfolk’s smallest schools to close

PUBLISHED: 15:02 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 June 2020

Norfolk County Council is proposing to close Sedgeford Primary School on August 31 because it only has 13 pupils Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk County Council is proposing to close Sedgeford Primary School on August 31 because it only has 13 pupils Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A village school where pupil numbers have fallen by half in less than a year looks set to close.

In June 2019, there were 27 children at Sedgeford Primary School, near Hunstanton.

Now there are just 13, with no new admissions expected in September.

An interim executive board appointed to run the school has carried out a review, which concluded it was not sustainable.

The closure proposal was put forward in March and an eight week consultation concluded on 13 May 2020. Seventeen people responded. Seven agreed, one neither agreed nor disagreed and nine disagreed.

Those in favour said lack of children made the school’s situation “untenable”. Objectors highlighted the lack of community facilities left in the village.

Now the county council has said it intends to close the school on August 31.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“It is always sad to close a rural school, but it is almost impossible for such a small school to be viable with the very low number of pupils that Sedgeford primary has. With no admissions this year, if the school were to stay open, there would be no children in Reception in September and there is little or no prospect of any future increase in demand.

“We want every child in Norfolk to be able to access a good education so they have the opportunity to achieve their hopes and ambitions in the future and this is what we believe these changes will deliver for these children.”

Sedgeford Primary has capacity for 63 children. In 2010 there were 49 children on the roll and the numbers have continued to decline since then. Today it has 13 pupils, just five of whom live in the catchment area.

The school has been run by an interim executive board since January 2020. It was appointed by the county council after education watchdog Ofsted said it required improvement.

Hunstanton Primary School’s catchment area will be extended to include pupils living in the Ringstead Parish while Heacham schools’ catchment areas will be extended to include pupils living in Sedgeford Parish.

Comments aabout the proposal can continue to be made until Wednesday, July 1 by e-mail to schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Should Black Boys pub change its name?

Matthew Miller, manager of the Black Boys pub in Aylsham's Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

Fruit farm hires 38 pickers out of 2,000 lockdown job enquiries

Norfolk fruit grower Tim Place is 'very pleased' with his new workforce after the firm was deluged with 2,000 job enquiries following the Pick for Britain campaign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘Customers don’t want to go back to queuing’ - how the pandemic is changing our beloved fish and chips

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Emergency services rush to Norwich ring road after pedestrian hit by car

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash on the junction of the A140 Boundary Road and the A1067 Drayton Road on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Emily Barker

Norfolk-based firm’s Dragons’ Den pitch named among best ever

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods, showing some of the company's products. Picture: Submitted

One of Norfolk’s smallest schools to close

Norfolk County Council is proposing to close Sedgeford Primary School on August 31 because it only has 13 pupils Picture: Chris Bishop

Drive-in cinema coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study
Drive 24