Students to strike for second time over climate change

Young protesters during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich in February. Picture: Archant Archant

Young people in Norfolk are set to strike for the second time over the government’s climate change policies.

Young protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich in February. Picture: Archant Young protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich in February. Picture: Archant

A second Youth Strike 4 Climate is set to take place in Norwich as part of a global day of action on Friday, March 15 – four weeks after the first UK-wide strike brought thousands of students out of schools and on to the streets.

UK protestors are calling for young people’s voices to be heard in the debate on climate change.

Their demands include for the government to declare a “climate emergency” and reforms to the national curriculum to include teaching about the effects of climate change.

The UK Student Climate Network and UK Youth Climate Coalition are coordinating strikes in around 80 towns and cities around the UK.

Dr Rupert Read from Extinction Rebellion makes speech during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich in February. Picture: Archant Dr Rupert Read from Extinction Rebellion makes speech during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich in February. Picture: Archant

The Norwich protest will be taking place outside the Forum from 11.30am to 1pm. Events are also being held in Cambridge and Colchester.

