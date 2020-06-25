Trust’s bid for funding to add to popular outdoor classroom
PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:30 25 June 2020
Archant
Scole Nature Trails Trust (SNTT) is in the running for £3,000 as part of the Calor Rural Community Fund, which asks people to donate to their favourite community scheme.
The 10 with the most donations will earn £500, before a panel of judges grant their top six an additional £2,500.
You may also want to watch:
SNTT intends to use funds on new seating for Scole Pocket Park’s outdoor classroom, opened last year following a project which saw volunteers rejuvenate an overgrown wilderness.
Leigh Trevail, fundraiser and trustee at SNTT, said: “Getting this new furniture is a big step forward for us and the benefits will be felt for many years.
“Primary school children absolutely love the classroom. Teachers say the kids are more attentive and it gives them a reason to look forward to going to school.”
Visit the Calor Rural Community Fund website to donate to Scole Nature Trails Trust.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.