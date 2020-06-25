Trust’s bid for funding to add to popular outdoor classroom

Pupils from Scole Primary School enjoying the outdoor classroom at Scole Pocket Park following its opening in summer 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Scole Nature Trails Trust (SNTT) is in the running for £3,000 as part of the Calor Rural Community Fund, which asks people to donate to their favourite community scheme.

Councillor Martin Wilby opened the new woodland classroom at Scole Pocket Park in summer 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin Councillor Martin Wilby opened the new woodland classroom at Scole Pocket Park in summer 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

The 10 with the most donations will earn £500, before a panel of judges grant their top six an additional £2,500.

SNTT intends to use funds on new seating for Scole Pocket Park’s outdoor classroom, opened last year following a project which saw volunteers rejuvenate an overgrown wilderness.

Leigh Trevail, fundraiser and trustee at SNTT, said: “Getting this new furniture is a big step forward for us and the benefits will be felt for many years.

Scole Nature Trails Trust is asking for the public's support in its bid to earn a £3,000 grant. Picture: Scole NTT Scole Nature Trails Trust is asking for the public's support in its bid to earn a £3,000 grant. Picture: Scole NTT

“Primary school children absolutely love the classroom. Teachers say the kids are more attentive and it gives them a reason to look forward to going to school.”

Visit the Calor Rural Community Fund website to donate to Scole Nature Trails Trust.