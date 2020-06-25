Search

Advanced search

Trust’s bid for funding to add to popular outdoor classroom

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:30 25 June 2020

Pupils from Scole Primary School enjoying the outdoor classroom at Scole Pocket Park following its opening in summer 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pupils from Scole Primary School enjoying the outdoor classroom at Scole Pocket Park following its opening in summer 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Scole Nature Trails Trust (SNTT) is in the running for £3,000 as part of the Calor Rural Community Fund, which asks people to donate to their favourite community scheme.

Councillor Martin Wilby opened the new woodland classroom at Scole Pocket Park in summer 2019. Picture: Simon ParkinCouncillor Martin Wilby opened the new woodland classroom at Scole Pocket Park in summer 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

The 10 with the most donations will earn £500, before a panel of judges grant their top six an additional £2,500.

You may also want to watch:

SNTT intends to use funds on new seating for Scole Pocket Park’s outdoor classroom, opened last year following a project which saw volunteers rejuvenate an overgrown wilderness.

Leigh Trevail, fundraiser and trustee at SNTT, said: “Getting this new furniture is a big step forward for us and the benefits will be felt for many years.

Scole Nature Trails Trust is asking for the public's support in its bid to earn a £3,000 grant. Picture: Scole NTTScole Nature Trails Trust is asking for the public's support in its bid to earn a £3,000 grant. Picture: Scole NTT

“Primary school children absolutely love the classroom. Teachers say the kids are more attentive and it gives them a reason to look forward to going to school.”

Visit the Calor Rural Community Fund website to donate to Scole Nature Trails Trust.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Fire near National Trust landmark takes five hours to extinguish

An aerial image of Horsey Windpump. Picture: John Fielding

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Everton

Kenny McLean sums up another frustrating Premier League defeat against Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Royal Mail axes 2,000 jobs in wake of coronavirus crisis

The Royal Mail depot in Norwich. pic: Archant

Lifeboat crew called to rescues involving inflatables during heatwave

RNLI lifeboat crews were called to emergencies off the Hunstanton coastline on June 24, 2020. Photo: RNLI Lowestoft