Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

Some schools in Norfolk have already announced they will not be opening tomorrow as temperatures are set to reach 41C in some parts of the county.

The heatwave led to the closures of several schools in Norfolk on Monday (July 18), including one where the artificial turf in the playground reached 50C.

And some schools in west Norfolk were forced to close due to ongoing issues with water supply in the area.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said temperatures could hit 41C in the west of the county tomorrow which would be the hottest day ever recorded in Norfolk.

Ashwicken Primary School is closed during the heatwave. - Credit: Ian Burt

These are the schools that have said they will be closed on Tuesday (July 19) due to the heatwave:

Ashwicken CE Primary School (PE32 1LY) - closed from midday Monday and Tuesday

Aurora Eccles School, Quidenham (NR16 2NZ) - closed Monday and Tuesday

City Academy Norwich (NR4 7LP) - closed to all students on Monday and Tuesday

Downham Market Academy (PE38 9LL) - closed Monday and Tuesday

Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary) (IP26 4PE) - closed on Monday and Tuesday

Nelson Academy (PE38 9PF) - closed on Monday and Tuesday

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, City Academy interim headteacher Jenny Comber said they considered several factors and the decision to close the school "was not taken lightly".

She said: "The government’s declaration of a level four UKHSA heat health alert for all of England, the likely disruption to public transport and the likely pressure on health services.

"For example, local ambulance services have declared a black alert (their highest alert level) as such there will be tremendous pressure on services should any student or staff member require an ambulance they likely would not get one.

"Our buildings are not air conditioned neither are they well suited for cooling when the outside temperature is very high.

"Early closures were considered but we did not think it safe or sensible to send children on to public transport or to walk home in the middle of the day."