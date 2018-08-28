Search

Youngsters face ‘life threatening dangers’ at educational workshop

PUBLISHED: 10:58 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 14 November 2018

The St John Ambulance scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

The St John Ambulance scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

Archant

It is a popular annual event that helps children to stay safe at home, in the community and online.

The fire safety scenario with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

And over the next two weeks, about 1,200 schoolchildren will be learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations.

Pupils from 34 schools across Waveney will take part in Crucial Crew – a national safety initiative aimed at Year 6 students – as it is held once more between November 13 and November 23.

Road safety with Suffolk Roadsafe as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

With the multi-agency project having been run in Waveney for the past 15 years, organisers said that more than 15,000 children have now taken part in the two hour workshops over the years.

The event, held at Lowestoft Community Church, enables children to experience real-life situations through talks and different scenarios.

The Risky Rubbish scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

Youngsters, aged 10 or 11, will learn how to tackle the personal dangers they face and raise their awareness as eight different scenarios – which advise them how to keep safe in their daily lives – are played out.

Spending 12 minutes at each scenario, the first sessions on Tuesday morning was attended by pupils from St Felix in Reydon, St Benet’s in Beccles and St Edmund’s R C Primary School in Bungay.

The Stay Safe online scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

The emergency scenarios feature fire safety, road safety, online and chatroom safety, water and seaside safety, railway safety, electrical safety, first aid and risky rubbish highlighting hazardous materials.

With the event organised by Rotary clubs – including the Lowestoft Rotary Club with support from Lowestoft East Point Rotary Club, Lowestoft South Rotary and Beccles and Bungay Rotary clubs – scenarios were run by Rotarians, along with St John Ambulance, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, Suffolk Roadsafe and UK Power Networks.

Event co-organiser, long term champion of Crucial Crew and President of the Rotary Club of Lowestoft, Brian Hunter, said: “Crucial Crew is beneficial to young people across the community helping them learn skills which can then be put into practice in real life situations.

“Feedback from participants shows they appreciate the relevance of the scenarios to their daily lives. If the experience helps prepare people to cope in life threatening situations, it makes Crucial Crew very worthwhile.”

At the end of the workshops the pupils leave with a certificate with their names on to say they have completed Crucial Crew.

Mr Hunter added: “Our thanks are due to those supporting the event, Lowestoft South, Lowestoft East Point and Beccles Rotary Clubs, St John Ambulance, Lowestoft Lifeguards, Halesworth Lions, Waveney District and Suffolk County Councils.”

