Spearheading school pupils urged to help cut single use plastics

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:27 PM September 30, 2021   
Ruby Davies, Imogen Tooke and Neelshikha Chowdry Sunkara, science ambassadors from Bignold Primary S

Ruby Davies, Imogen Tooke and Neelshikha Chowdry Sunkara, science ambassadors from Bignold Primary School, with their bronze and silver reduce single use plastic certificates. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Schoolchildren are spearheading ways to reduce waste, with a new award scheme launched to cut out single use plastics.

The Reduce Single-Use Award Scheme has been launched by Norfolk County Council, with schools encouraged to find ways to use less plastic.

As they work their way through the targets, they will earn bronze, silver and gold awards.

Bignold Primary School, in Wessex Street in Norwich, is one of the schools which has helped to develop and trial the scheme, which is open to all schools.

Bignold Primary School on Wessex Street in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Bignold Primary School on Wessex Street in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Forty schools will also be in with the chance of securing £150 grants to help them to replace some of the single-use items pupils target.

Pupils at Bignold Primary School have already made significant progress in cutting single use plastics and have been awarded bronze and silver awards.

A tree made by students at Bignold Primary School showing single use plastics. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A tree made by students at Bignold Primary School showing single use plastics. - Credit: Danielle Booden

To sign up or apply for a grant, visit www.norfolkrecycles.com/reduce-single-use-for-schools

