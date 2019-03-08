Gallery

From a construction site to Spain - can you spot your child in our School Report?

Year 2 children at Gislingham Church of England Primary School were given a lesson in site safety after visiting Lovell Homes� St Mary�s View development on Thornham Road. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography copyright keith mindham photography

From learning about construction site safety to learning poems off by heart, we've received some great photos from schools around the county for our School Report.

Albert Pye School's Year 3 read The Journey by Aaron Becker and had great fun exploring how to make boats move whilst investigating forces. Picture: Albert Pye School Albert Pye School's Year 3 read The Journey by Aaron Becker and had great fun exploring how to make boats move whilst investigating forces. Picture: Albert Pye School

Year 4 pupils at Beccles Primary Academy met Beccles Mayor, Andrea Downes. The Mayor took part in a question-and-answer session with the children linked to their current PSHE topic: democracy. This term, as part of their PSHE programme of study, the pupils have been learning about Britain as a democratic society, including how laws are made.

Mayor Downes completed the children's learning experience by sharing details of her role as Mayor and about the role of Local Councillors in Beccles. The children were surprised to hear that the Mayoral role is a voluntary one. This led to a refreshing conversation regarding the number of children

from Year 4 that had volunteered to litter-pick in their school last year. Mayor Downes pointed out to the children that actions like theirs were the very contributions of citizens that add value to their community. The children were also excited to hear of the plans mentioned in the Beccles Neighbourhood Plan, which offers the hope of a new swimming pool for the town.

Pupils from Gislingham Church of England Primary School were given a valuable lesson in site safety after visiting Lovell Homes' St Mary's View development on Thornham Road.

Ashleigh Primary School's Year 3 football team played a friendly with Little Melton Primary. They drew their first match 0-0 and won their second 4-0. Picture: Ashleigh Primary School Ashleigh Primary School's Year 3 football team played a friendly with Little Melton Primary. They drew their first match 0-0 and won their second 4-0. Picture: Ashleigh Primary School

Holly Baker, health and safety advisor, and Olly Thompson, senior site manager, both led the visit through the site focusing on the different stages of construction whilst Natasha Baring, field sales manager and Jo Bend, senior sales executive, delivered a tour of the marketing suite and showhomes.

Holly and Olly also visited the school to host an assembly about the importance of health and safety prior to the site visit. Pupils will be designing posters which highlight dangers on site. Lovell will then select three of these to display at the front of its St Mary's View development to warn other children about the dangers of a building site.

Julie Welham, Headteacher at Gislingham Church of England Primary School, said: "Many of our pupils have been able to see these homes being built week by week... We are keen to provide real life experiences that pupils can relate their learning to. This visit provided a context for their work in English, maths and science. They are currently writing property particulars and are looking forward to having some of their work displayed on site. We're very grateful to Lovell for this opportunity."

A new initiative saw Mile Cross Primary School pupils and Brooklands Care Home residents take part in 'Poetry Together' - inspired by Gyles Brandreth and supported by Dukes Education. Brooklands Care Home residents aged between 82 and 97 learnt Michael Rosen's celebrated performance poem, Chocolate Cake by heart and were joined by 15 children aged between 8 and 10 who had also learnt the poem. The two groups performed the poem together at the home and the residents are looking forward to taking part again next year.

Gyles says "There is a great deal of evidence that shows the benefits of learning poetry by heart in infants and young children, engaging with poetry can improve the speed at which they learn to speak, read and write. For adults, evidence shows that learning poetry by heart improves the ability to communicate and strengthens relationships, improves memory, increases brain capacity and keeps dementia at bay."

Poet Michael Rosen was so "chuffed" that the school and the home had chosen to read his poem that he sent a signed photograph for the school and a signed postcard and badge for each of the children and the residents.

Broadland High Ormiston Academy won the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) Regional Sports Cup East and South 2019 across a range of individual and team sporting events. Picture: OAT Broadland High Ormiston Academy won the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) Regional Sports Cup East and South 2019 across a range of individual and team sporting events. Picture: OAT

Beryl Kemp, aged 90 and a resident at Brooklands Care Home said "I so enjoyed reciting with the children and I loved my goody bag. It had a signed photo of the poet Michael Rosen and a piece of chocolate cake. Went down very well with a cup of tea!"

- Don't miss our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in School Report, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Springwood High School, Downham Market Academy, University Academy of Long Sutton, King’s Lynn Academy and College of West Anglia (CWA) students learnt how to prepare different types of fish with Seafood School from Billingsgate Fish Market. Picture: CWA Springwood High School, Downham Market Academy, University Academy of Long Sutton, King’s Lynn Academy and College of West Anglia (CWA) students learnt how to prepare different types of fish with Seafood School from Billingsgate Fish Market. Picture: CWA

Cromer Academy students carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween, Picture: Cromer Academy Cromer Academy students carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween, Picture: Cromer Academy

Year 2 children at Gislingham Church of England Primary School were given a lesson in site safety after visiting Lovell Homes’ St Mary’s View development on Thornham Road. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography Year 2 children at Gislingham Church of England Primary School were given a lesson in site safety after visiting Lovell Homes’ St Mary’s View development on Thornham Road. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

Howard Junior School children attended a Remembrance Service in King's Lynn and met the Mayor of King's Lynn. Picture: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School children attended a Remembrance Service in King's Lynn and met the Mayor of King's Lynn. Picture: Howard Junior School

Students from IES Breckland visited Elian’s British School La Nucia (part of the IES group) in Spain. Students spent two days at the host school, time with their exchange families and visited Alicante. Picture: IES Breckland Students from IES Breckland visited Elian’s British School La Nucia (part of the IES group) in Spain. Students spent two days at the host school, time with their exchange families and visited Alicante. Picture: IES Breckland

Class 1 at Old Buckenham Primary School have been reading The Magic Porridge Pot - they cooked their own porridge with the help of Norse Catering and the school's cook. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School Class 1 at Old Buckenham Primary School have been reading The Magic Porridge Pot - they cooked their own porridge with the help of Norse Catering and the school's cook. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School

Red Oak Primary School had a super Autumn disco. Picture: Red Oak Primary School Red Oak Primary School had a super Autumn disco. Picture: Red Oak Primary School

Year 10 vocational students at Sidestrand Hall School have been preparing for Christmas by making elves. Picture: Sidestrand Hall School Year 10 vocational students at Sidestrand Hall School have been preparing for Christmas by making elves. Picture: Sidestrand Hall School

West Winch Primary School's Year 6 visited Gressenhall Farm, they learnt about life in the Victorian times - picking stones from the field, baking, pumping water and attending school. Picture: West Winch Primary School West Winch Primary School's Year 6 visited Gressenhall Farm, they learnt about life in the Victorian times - picking stones from the field, baking, pumping water and attending school. Picture: West Winch Primary School

Worstead Primary School opened their new pop up library. Parents and community volunteers, Waitrose Supermarket and North Walsham Community Shop who supported the fundraising for the library attended. Picture: Worstead Primary School Worstead Primary School opened their new pop up library. Parents and community volunteers, Waitrose Supermarket and North Walsham Community Shop who supported the fundraising for the library attended. Picture: Worstead Primary School

Pupils, staff, parents and governors are celebrating the recent achievement of a 'good' Ofsted grading at Dussindale Primary School. Picture: Dussindale Primary School Pupils, staff, parents and governors are celebrating the recent achievement of a 'good' Ofsted grading at Dussindale Primary School. Picture: Dussindale Primary School

Squirrel class at Hall School have enjoyed exploring their inside and outdoor areas. Picture: Hall School Squirrel class at Hall School have enjoyed exploring their inside and outdoor areas. Picture: Hall School

Students at Hall School have created fantastic 'autumn gnomes' during their Art as Therapy sessions. Picture: Hall School Students at Hall School have created fantastic 'autumn gnomes' during their Art as Therapy sessions. Picture: Hall School

Harford Manor School are celebrating after the school retained its Outstanding Ofsted grading for the fourth consecutive visit. Picture: Harford Manor School Harford Manor School are celebrating after the school retained its Outstanding Ofsted grading for the fourth consecutive visit. Picture: Harford Manor School

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall are the first school in Norfolk to receive the highest Platinum accolade of the National School Games Mark Award in recognition of their commitment, engagement and delivery of competitive school sports. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall are the first school in Norfolk to receive the highest Platinum accolade of the National School Games Mark Award in recognition of their commitment, engagement and delivery of competitive school sports. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Mile Cross Primary School children and Brooklands Care Home residents took part in a new initiative ‘Poetry Together’ - they learnt a Michael Rosen poem by heart and performed it together. Picture: Hammond PR Mile Cross Primary School children and Brooklands Care Home residents took part in a new initiative ‘Poetry Together’ - they learnt a Michael Rosen poem by heart and performed it together. Picture: Hammond PR

Norwich School has been awarded 'excellent', the highest rating possible, in all areas, in a recent educational quality inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) for both the Senior and Lower Schools. Picture: Norwich School Norwich School has been awarded 'excellent', the highest rating possible, in all areas, in a recent educational quality inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) for both the Senior and Lower Schools. Picture: Norwich School