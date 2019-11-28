Gallery

Pudsey Bear, water purification and Dragon's Den - can you spot your child in our School Report?

Students and staff at Harford Manor School took part in lots of activities to raise money for Children In Need. Picture: Harford Manor School Harford Manor School

From raising money for BBC's Children In Need to experiencing university style learning, it's been a busy week for Norfolk's schools.

Brundall Primary School's Year 6 Saxophone group, The Mighty Brundertones, after they finished their first ever performance in Assembly. Picture: Brundall Primary School Brundall Primary School's Year 6 Saxophone group, The Mighty Brundertones, after they finished their first ever performance in Assembly. Picture: Brundall Primary School

Children at Fairhaven CE VA Primary School were excited to put together Christmas gift boxes for children from toys and gifts that were donated by families. The pupils selected age appropriate presents to fill the boxes which they then wrapped. The boxes will be distributed in the Great Yarmouth area by the Great Yarmouth Food Bank.

A group of high-ability students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have been working with a PhD mentor to give them the experience of university-style learning. The Scholars programme is an academic programme run by The Brilliant Club, which aims to widen access for outstanding students to the country's top universities.

Following the launch event at the University of Cambridge last month, the Year 10 and 12 students are taking part in a number of weekly university-style tutorials with Natalie Lamb, a researcher at the University of Sheffield studying for a PhD in Civil Engineering and Microbiology.

Staff and students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) have raised over £400 for BBC Children in Need after completing their fundraising activities to support the 2019 Appeal. Picture: CWA Staff and students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) have raised over £400 for BBC Children in Need after completing their fundraising activities to support the 2019 Appeal. Picture: CWA

Natalie, who works with Anglian Water, is delivering a programme entitled 'From distant rivers to you kitchen sink: The chemical, microbiological and civil engineering journey of drinking water treatment'. Students are looking at water purification and effect of purification on the environment, with the topics designed to stretch and challenge students. Each week, they are set homework and at the end of the programme in December, they will complete a final assignment of 2,500 words which will be marked in university style.

Norwich School held its second Dragons' Den-style partnership project with Mile Cross Primary and City College Norwich last week. Children from Mile Cross have been assigned a Norwich School Sixth Form mentor and tasked with producing a business idea that will wow the dragons.

Over 100 Air and Defence students from the College of West Anglia and partner colleges participated in a matriculation ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral to officially enrol at the Air and Defence College. Picture: Chris Vaughan Over 100 Air and Defence students from the College of West Anglia and partner colleges participated in a matriculation ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral to officially enrol at the Air and Defence College. Picture: Chris Vaughan

The Class of 2019 returned to Caister Academy to celebrate their achievement over the five years at the academy with an awards evening. Picture: Caister Academy The Class of 2019 returned to Caister Academy to celebrate their achievement over the five years at the academy with an awards evening. Picture: Caister Academy

Children at Edward Worlledge Academy spent the day dressed as Pudsey to raise money for Children In Need. Picture: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Children at Edward Worlledge Academy spent the day dressed as Pudsey to raise money for Children In Need. Picture: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Fairhaven CE VA Primary School children were excited to make Christmas Gift Boxes which will be distributed by the Great Yarmouth Food Bank to children in the area. Picture: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School Fairhaven CE VA Primary School children were excited to make Christmas Gift Boxes which will be distributed by the Great Yarmouth Food Bank to children in the area. Picture: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School

Howard Junior School raised money for Children In Need. Picture: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School raised money for Children In Need. Picture: Howard Junior School

Children at King's Park Infant School in Dereham wore their pyjamas to school and collected coins for Children In Need. Picture: King's Park Infant School Children at King's Park Infant School in Dereham wore their pyjamas to school and collected coins for Children In Need. Picture: King's Park Infant School

Lowestoft Sixth Form College student Joshua Belcher, who has Asperger's Syndrome, will compete in the 2019 Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities in Busan, South Korea. Picture: Lowestoft Sixth Form College Lowestoft Sixth Form College student Joshua Belcher, who has Asperger's Syndrome, will compete in the 2019 Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities in Busan, South Korea. Picture: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

Reedham Primary School raised money for Children in Need. They invited the preschool Little Ducklings and village's toddlers' music group to join in the fun! Picture: Reedham Primary School Reedham Primary School raised money for Children in Need. They invited the preschool Little Ducklings and village's toddlers' music group to join in the fun! Picture: Reedham Primary School

High-ability students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have been working with a PhD mentor to give them the experience of university-style learning and to encourage them to apply to the top universities. Picture: Thomas Clarkson Academy High-ability students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have been working with a PhD mentor to give them the experience of university-style learning and to encourage them to apply to the top universities. Picture: Thomas Clarkson Academy

Lucy Lim, a Sixth Form student at Wisbech Grammar School, has been scouted to play rugby for Saracens Women who are back to back champions of theTyrells Premiership. Picture: Wisbech Grammar School Lucy Lim, a Sixth Form student at Wisbech Grammar School, has been scouted to play rugby for Saracens Women who are back to back champions of theTyrells Premiership. Picture: Wisbech Grammar School

Students and staff at Harford Manor School took part in lots of activities to raise money for Children In Need. Picture: Harford Manor School Students and staff at Harford Manor School took part in lots of activities to raise money for Children In Need. Picture: Harford Manor School

Harford Manor School pupil Olivia Edwards, aged 6 who is diagnosed with epilepsy and Angelman Syndrome, has been sponsored over £140 for Children In Need for walking around the secondary field - the furthest she has walked on her own. Picture: Harford Manor School Harford Manor School pupil Olivia Edwards, aged 6 who is diagnosed with epilepsy and Angelman Syndrome, has been sponsored over £140 for Children In Need for walking around the secondary field - the furthest she has walked on her own. Picture: Harford Manor School

Mile Cross Primary School fully embraced Children in Need - one of the fundraisers during the day was to Put Pennies on Pudsey. Picture: Mile Cross Primary School Mile Cross Primary School fully embraced Children in Need - one of the fundraisers during the day was to Put Pennies on Pudsey. Picture: Mile Cross Primary School

Norwich High Prep girls' first Prep School musical Soirée of the year saw a wonderful variety of confident performances. Picture: Norwich High Prep Norwich High Prep girls' first Prep School musical Soirée of the year saw a wonderful variety of confident performances. Picture: Norwich High Prep

Norwich School's Dragons' Den-style partnership project with Mile Cross Primary and City College Norwich has seen children from Mile Cross assigned a Norwich School Sixth Form mentor to help them produce a business idea that will wow the dragons. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins Norwich School's Dragons' Den-style partnership project with Mile Cross Primary and City College Norwich has seen children from Mile Cross assigned a Norwich School Sixth Form mentor to help them produce a business idea that will wow the dragons. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

"It's hard to believe it's a school production!" Norwich School's Senior School musical, Fame, wowed five sell-out showings at Norwich Playhouse last week. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins "It's hard to believe it's a school production!" Norwich School's Senior School musical, Fame, wowed five sell-out showings at Norwich Playhouse last week. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Norwich School is proud to announce that The Cricketer Mag has once again named Norwich School as one of the top 100 Senior Schools in its Schools Guide 2020 for cricket! Picture: Norwich School/Steve Adams Norwich School is proud to announce that The Cricketer Mag has once again named Norwich School as one of the top 100 Senior Schools in its Schools Guide 2020 for cricket! Picture: Norwich School/Steve Adams

Notre Dame Prep School wore pyjamas for Children in Need. The latest edition of The Sunday Times Best UK Schools Guide named it East Anglia's top-performing independent prep school. Picture: Notre Dame Prep School Notre Dame Prep School wore pyjamas for Children in Need. The latest edition of The Sunday Times Best UK Schools Guide named it East Anglia's top-performing independent prep school. Picture: Notre Dame Prep School

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form's first MFL Bake Off raised �353.40 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Students baked traditional cakes from European countries or decorate cakes with a European theme. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form's first MFL Bake Off raised �353.40 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Students baked traditional cakes from European countries or decorate cakes with a European theme. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form

