Chinese New Year celebrations and fundraising - is your child in our School Report gallery?

It was a multi-cultural themed week in schools around Norfolk. Picture: Boudica Schools Trust/Norwich Primary Academy/Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins Boudica Schools Trust/Norwich Primary Academy/Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Some of Norfolk's schools have had a multi-cultural week with Chinese New Year celebrations and fundraising for relief work in Australia.

Norwich School celebrated the Chinese New Year with a pupil led assembly in Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich School Norwich School celebrated the Chinese New Year with a pupil led assembly in Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich School

Chinese New Year was celebrated at Norwich School with schools from their Swire foundation scheme. The day was kicked off with a Chinese New Year assembly, led by pupils, in Norwich Cathedral which included a special performance from Bristol-based indie band Transition who sing in Mandarin. The Cathedral was dressed for the occasion, with Chinese lanterns hung along the aisles, with lions and dragons entering the Cathedral to Chinese drumming. Norwich School pupil, May Maclennan, told the Chinese New Year Story, in Mandarin, with Sixth Form pupil, Jacky Chan, translating. The lions and dragons weaved through the aisles on their departure, with fortune cookies and stickers being handed out to all pupils as they left the Cathedral.

Following this, in the Blake Studio, 165 pupils from schools across Norfolk, aged between Year 3 and Sixth Form, had the opportunity to try traditional Chinese paper folding and cutting, calligraphy, fan painting, Chinese tea tasting and Chinese games such as 'Diablo'. Broadland High School pupils told the story of the Chinese New Year to all the visiting students ands Transition throughout gave workshops to all pupils in smaller groups.

Norwich Primary Academy also celebrated the Chinese New Year with an assembly. Year 1 children had been making Chinese dragons for the past two weeks whilst also practicing their reading and public speaking skills. Some pupils drummed the Chinese dragons into the hall and everyone had created masks to celebrate the Year of the Rat.

Year 1 pupils at Norwich Primary Academy have been making Chinese dragons and took part in a Chinese New Year assembly. Picture: Norwich Primary Academy Year 1 pupils at Norwich Primary Academy have been making Chinese dragons and took part in a Chinese New Year assembly. Picture: Norwich Primary Academy

Schools across the Boudica Schools Trust took part in an Australia Fundraising Day to raise awareness of the bush fires and raise funds to support the relief work. A video sent from Australia to Stalham Academy, from Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, a flight commander in the Royal Navy who is currently flying helicopters as part of the relief work was shown in a whole school assembly. The day at the various schools included numerous activities including a talk from an Australian foster parent about the country, watching the news and various videos which was followed by a discussion, debating global warming and selling cakes and hair bows.

- Don't miss our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in School Report, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk


























































































































































































































































































































