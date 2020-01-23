Gallery

Games, decorating and firefighters - is your child in our School Report gallery?

It's been another busy week for students across the county. Picture: Westwood Primary School/College of West Anglia/Mattishall Primary School Westwood Primary School/College of West Anglia/Mattishall Primary School

From lunchtime clubs to volunteering in the community, it's been another busy week for Norfolk's pupils.

Ten students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) Wisbech campus have veen voluntarily redecorating and helping to maintain the building and the grounds of Orchard House Care Home. Picture: CWA Ten students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) Wisbech campus have veen voluntarily redecorating and helping to maintain the building and the grounds of Orchard House Care Home. Picture: CWA

Dereham firefighters visited Mattishall Primary School's Reception children to support their learning on Superheroes. They talked about their job, showed them their uniforms and some of the equipment they use. They shared with the children what to do in case of a fire and were asked to talk to their parents about escape plans, meeting places and testing fire alarms. Children then had the opportunity to climb up inside the fire engine, squirt the hose and listen to the sirens.

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their first board games club at lunchtime and getting to play with children from other year groups.

Students from the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus have been redecorating and helping to maintain the building and the grounds of Orchard House Care Home. The care home, based in Wisbech, is home to residents with a wide range of care needs. Administrator, Kayleigh Rudland, contacted the college with possible voluntary work to enrich the lives and surroundings of the residents who live there. Ten students from both construction and painting and decorating courses have been working voluntarily at the property. Jobs have included redecorating rooms and door frames and maintaining the grounds through gardening and other odd jobs. Maintenance Engineer, John Chapman, has been giving students guidance with their work and helping to improve their experiences.

- Don't miss our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in School Report, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Howard Junior School pupils with their teacher Ms Gidman, from Perth in Australia, collecting money in King's Lynn for WIRES who are rescuing Australian wildlife from the bushfires. Picture: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils with their teacher Ms Gidman, from Perth in Australia, collecting money in King's Lynn for WIRES who are rescuing Australian wildlife from the bushfires. Picture: Howard Junior School

Ludham Primary School's Year 3 and 4 in Owl Class are learning to play the steel drums in a ten-week block of teaching through Norfolk Music Hub. Picture: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School's Year 3 and 4 in Owl Class are learning to play the steel drums in a ten-week block of teaching through Norfolk Music Hub. Picture: Ludham Primary School

Dereham firefighters visited Mattishall Primary School's Reception to talk about their job and what to do in case of a fire. Picture: Mattishall Primary School Dereham firefighters visited Mattishall Primary School's Reception to talk about their job and what to do in case of a fire. Picture: Mattishall Primary School

Raleigh Infant Academy are taking part in BTO Breckland Bird Watch. Thetford Garden Centre has kindly given every child a poster to help them identify the birds in their garden. Picture: Raleigh Infant Academy Raleigh Infant Academy are taking part in BTO Breckland Bird Watch. Thetford Garden Centre has kindly given every child a poster to help them identify the birds in their garden. Picture: Raleigh Infant Academy

Two VI Form students from The Nicholas Hamond Academy (THNA) have been offered a place on the Senior Health and Care Academy Programme at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn. Picture: THNA Two VI Form students from The Nicholas Hamond Academy (THNA) have been offered a place on the Senior Health and Care Academy Programme at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn. Picture: THNA

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their first board games club at lunchtime and getting to play with children from other year groups. Picture: Westwood Primary School Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their first board games club at lunchtime and getting to play with children from other year groups. Picture: Westwood Primary School

Norwich High School for Girls' netball team had a fabulous pre-season performance. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' netball team had a fabulous pre-season performance. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High Prep welcomed their new canine friend Maisie to Stafford House last Friday. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High Prep welcomed their new canine friend Maisie to Stafford House last Friday. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

A digital treasure hunt, creating Puppet Pals Christmas songs, designing a Pic Collage Christmas car selfie and answering a Kahoot Christmas quiz, the Prep School certainly had their share of festive fun at the end of last term. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls A digital treasure hunt, creating Puppet Pals Christmas songs, designing a Pic Collage Christmas car selfie and answering a Kahoot Christmas quiz, the Prep School certainly had their share of festive fun at the end of last term. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

Children in 4R at Town Close School are designing and building their own jack-in-the-boxes in Design and Technology this term. Picture: Town Close School Children in 4R at Town Close School are designing and building their own jack-in-the-boxes in Design and Technology this term. Picture: Town Close School

