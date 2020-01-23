Search

Games, decorating and firefighters - is your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 17:29 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 23 January 2020

From lunchtime clubs to volunteering in the community, it's been another busy week for Norfolk's pupils.

Dereham firefighters visited Mattishall Primary School's Reception children to support their learning on Superheroes. They talked about their job, showed them their uniforms and some of the equipment they use. They shared with the children what to do in case of a fire and were asked to talk to their parents about escape plans, meeting places and testing fire alarms. Children then had the opportunity to climb up inside the fire engine, squirt the hose and listen to the sirens.

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their first board games club at lunchtime and getting to play with children from other year groups.

Students from the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus have been redecorating and helping to maintain the building and the grounds of Orchard House Care Home. The care home, based in Wisbech, is home to residents with a wide range of care needs. Administrator, Kayleigh Rudland, contacted the college with possible voluntary work to enrich the lives and surroundings of the residents who live there. Ten students from both construction and painting and decorating courses have been working voluntarily at the property. Jobs have included redecorating rooms and door frames and maintaining the grounds through gardening and other odd jobs. Maintenance Engineer, John Chapman, has been giving students guidance with their work and helping to improve their experiences.

- Don't miss our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in School Report, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

