Bones, Vikings and London - can you spot your child in our School Report?

PUBLISHED: 18:19 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 03 December 2019

Norwich Road Academy's Year 6 visited London for two days. Their visit to the capital involved museums, sightseeing, seeing Matilda on the West End, and staying in a hotel. Picture: Norwich Road Academy

Norwich Road Academy

Norfolk's school children have been busy unearthing bones, visiting the capital city and much more over the past week.

Shark Class at Winterton Primary School enjoyed a visit from a local archaeologist who has recently been excavating trenches at Caistor St Edmund's Roman town which included lots of pratical activities for them to try which included recovering a skeleton.

Year 5 at Toftwood Junior School spent a day learning about the Vikings with help from Thorul Hammerson. They studied the significance of artefacts; how they can indicate how far and wide the Vikings had travelled and traded with places as far away as North Africa and Constantinople. They watched the minting of Viking coins and had the chance to play a Viking game called Fox and Geese which tested their tactical thinking.

The Year 6 pupils at Norwich Road Academy spent two days in London. Their visit to the capital involved a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park; a sightseeing tour of the city; a meal at an Italian restaurant and an evening at the Cambridge Theatre to see Matilda. They stayed the night in a hotel and the following day they managed to cram The Natural History Museum and the The British Library into their busy itinerary. During the visit, the children enjoyed the hustle and bustle of London whilst also supporting their Knowledge Based Curriculum.

