Percy the Park Keeper and 104th birthday cards - can you spot your child in our School Report?

Horsford C of E VA Primary School pupils and staff visited Wilson Homes� Kingfisher Meadow development in Horsford to bury present day mementos for future residents to discover. Picture: Keith Mindham copyright keith mindham photography

Another week in Norfolk's schools has been crammed with activities from burying a time capsule, a visit from the author of Percy the Park Keeper to making 104th birthday cards.

Albert Pye Primary School's Panathlon team competed in the Copperbox Arena at the Olympic Park - winning a silver medal for finishing 2nd in their group and 5th place in the country. Picture: Albert Pye Primary School Albert Pye Primary School's Panathlon team competed in the Copperbox Arena at the Olympic Park - winning a silver medal for finishing 2nd in their group and 5th place in the country. Picture: Albert Pye Primary School

Students from across the region remembered the fallen on Remembrance Day in a range of ways including attending local services, wearing their service uniforms to class and making poppies.

Pupils from Horsford C of E VA Primary School visited David Wilson Homes' Kingfisher Meadow development in Horsford to bury present day mementos for future residents to discover. The time capsule buried by students will be opened by residents at the development in 40 years time. The children had placed a range of different items in the time capsule to show future residents what life was like in 2019, including letters and a school fleece.

Reception children at Toftwood Infant School have been learning about birthdays. They heard about Olive, from Great Yarmouth, who is turning 104 years old and wished to receive pictures from children around the local area. The children thought about what Olive would like to see on her birthday drawings and they learnt how to write the number 104. They sent the photos in the post to Olive.

Mulbarton Primary School children spent the day with Nick Butterworth, the author of childrens' stories including Percy the Park keeper. The children had a brilliant day meeting Nick and hearing about his experiences as an author. He spoke to the children about the ideas for his stories and how he goes about planning them. The children talked about how inspiring he was and how he had helped them to think about their own creative writing.

Riddlesworth Hall's new riding team secured fourth place on their debut outing against 25 schools at the NSEA Showjumping event. Max, Year 7, Eva Year 6, and Hannah, Year 4, all jumped clear rounds individually and scored enough points to take fourth place overall.

Alburgh with Denton Primary School celebrated Antibullying Week's Odd Sock Day. It was an opportunity for pupils and staff to celebrate their individuality. Picture: Alburgh with Denton Primary School Alburgh with Denton Primary School celebrated Antibullying Week's Odd Sock Day. It was an opportunity for pupils and staff to celebrate their individuality. Picture: Alburgh with Denton Primary School

Bishops Church of England Primary School students sang at Thetford Garden Centre's Christman Open Evening as part of the Sing For Your Christmas Tree initiative - the school will be gifted a Christmas tree. Picture: The Lively Crew Bishops Church of England Primary School students sang at Thetford Garden Centre's Christman Open Evening as part of the Sing For Your Christmas Tree initiative - the school will be gifted a Christmas tree. Picture: The Lively Crew

Brundall Primary School children enjoying the autumn sunshine and the play equipment that Friends Of Brundall's fundraising have provided. Picture: Brundall Primary School Brundall Primary School children enjoying the autumn sunshine and the play equipment that Friends Of Brundall's fundraising have provided. Picture: Brundall Primary School

On Remembrance Day, students and staff at the College of West Anglia (CWA) gathered round their Remembrance Day Soldier made by Construction students. Picture: College of West Anglia On Remembrance Day, students and staff at the College of West Anglia (CWA) gathered round their Remembrance Day Soldier made by Construction students. Picture: College of West Anglia

Students and staff at College of West Anglia (CWA) helped to make poppies, exceeding the target of 450 - one to represent each person who is remembered on the Wisbech War Memorials for World War One and World War Two. Picture: CWA Students and staff at College of West Anglia (CWA) helped to make poppies, exceeding the target of 450 - one to represent each person who is remembered on the Wisbech War Memorials for World War One and World War Two. Picture: CWA

Students at Dereham C of E Junior Academy celebrated National Science Day by carrying out practical experiments throughout the day. Picture: Dereham C of E Junior Academy Students at Dereham C of E Junior Academy celebrated National Science Day by carrying out practical experiments throughout the day. Picture: Dereham C of E Junior Academy

Drake Infant School and Nursery students sang at Thetford Garden Centre's Christman Open Evening as part of the Sing For Your Christmas Tree initiative - the school will be gifted a Christmas tree. Picture: The Lively Crew Drake Infant School and Nursery students sang at Thetford Garden Centre's Christman Open Evening as part of the Sing For Your Christmas Tree initiative - the school will be gifted a Christmas tree. Picture: The Lively Crew

Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's librarians reading to the younger children at lunchtime. Picture: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's librarians reading to the younger children at lunchtime. Picture: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School

Great Dunham Primary School's Hickling Class performed at the Royal Albert Hall in a massed-ensemble version of ‘A Kind of Magic Flute as part of the Music for Youth Proms. Picture: Great Dunham Primary School Great Dunham Primary School's Hickling Class performed at the Royal Albert Hall in a massed-ensemble version of ‘A Kind of Magic Flute as part of the Music for Youth Proms. Picture: Great Dunham Primary School

Children at Hickling C of E Pre-School and Infant School enjoying autumnal fun during their forest school sessions under their new parachute, as well as perfecting our bug hunting skills. Picture: Hickling C of E Infant School and Pre-School Children at Hickling C of E Pre-School and Infant School enjoying autumnal fun during their forest school sessions under their new parachute, as well as perfecting our bug hunting skills. Picture: Hickling C of E Infant School and Pre-School

Children at Hickling C of E Pre-School and Infant School enjoying autumnal fun during their forest school sessions. Picture: Hickling C of E Infant School and Pre-School Children at Hickling C of E Pre-School and Infant School enjoying autumnal fun during their forest school sessions. Picture: Hickling C of E Infant School and Pre-School

Children at Hickling C of E Pre-School and Infant School enjoying autumnal fun during their forest school sessions as they perfect their bug hunting skills. Picture: Hickling C of E Infant School and Pre-School Children at Hickling C of E Pre-School and Infant School enjoying autumnal fun during their forest school sessions as they perfect their bug hunting skills. Picture: Hickling C of E Infant School and Pre-School

Remembrance Day at Howard Junior School. Picture: Howard Junior School Remembrance Day at Howard Junior School. Picture: Howard Junior School

225 pupils at Howard Junior School built a giant Poppy for Remembrance. Each child placed one piece of paper to make the montage. Picture: Howard Junior School 225 pupils at Howard Junior School built a giant Poppy for Remembrance. Each child placed one piece of paper to make the montage. Picture: Howard Junior School

Nursery children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created their own poppies for Remembrance Day. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Nursery children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created their own poppies for Remembrance Day. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Year 2 Toucans Class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy wrote brilliant character descriptions for Traction Man and Scrubbing Brush. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 2 Toucans Class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy wrote brilliant character descriptions for Traction Man and Scrubbing Brush. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Year 2 Toucans Class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy worked together in teams to build giant towers. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 2 Toucans Class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy worked together in teams to build giant towers. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Ms Freeman, Jenson, and Leela laid a wreath at the Remembrance Service on Sunday on behalf of Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy. Picture: Laura Crowe Ms Freeman, Jenson, and Leela laid a wreath at the Remembrance Service on Sunday on behalf of Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy. Picture: Laura Crowe

Riddlesworth Hall's new riding team secured fourth place on their debut outing at the NSEA Showjumping event today. Max, Eva and Hannah all jumped clear rounds individually. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall Riddlesworth Hall's new riding team secured fourth place on their debut outing at the NSEA Showjumping event today. Max, Eva and Hannah all jumped clear rounds individually. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall

Students at The Nicholas Hamond Academy (TNHA) were proud to take part in Swaffham's Remembrance parade and wore their service uniforms to school on Armistice Day. Picture: TNHA Students at The Nicholas Hamond Academy (TNHA) were proud to take part in Swaffham's Remembrance parade and wore their service uniforms to school on Armistice Day. Picture: TNHA

Toftwood Infant School's Reception made birthday cards for Olive who is turning 104-years-old, in Great Yarmouth, as she wished to recieve pictures from children across Norfolk. Picture: Toftwood Infant School Toftwood Infant School's Reception made birthday cards for Olive who is turning 104-years-old, in Great Yarmouth, as she wished to recieve pictures from children across Norfolk. Picture: Toftwood Infant School

Easton and Otley College remembered the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony. shows Cole Spurden and Callum Canwell paying their respects. Picture: Abigail Dustan Easton and Otley College remembered the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony. shows Cole Spurden and Callum Canwell paying their respects. Picture: Abigail Dustan

Horsford C of E VA Primary School pupils visited Wilson Homes’ Kingfisher Meadow development in Horsford where they filled a time capsule with Assistant Site Manager, Halit Kol, for future residents to discover. Picture: Keith Mindham Horsford C of E VA Primary School pupils visited Wilson Homes’ Kingfisher Meadow development in Horsford where they filled a time capsule with Assistant Site Manager, Halit Kol, for future residents to discover. Picture: Keith Mindham

Staff and pupils from Hosford C of E VA Primary School, with Wilson Homes’ Kingfisher Meadow's Assistant Site Manager Halit Kol, holding the plaque to commemorate the time capsule they filled with present day mementos. Picture: Keith Mindham Staff and pupils from Hosford C of E VA Primary School, with Wilson Homes’ Kingfisher Meadow's Assistant Site Manager Halit Kol, holding the plaque to commemorate the time capsule they filled with present day mementos. Picture: Keith Mindham

Year 8 and 9 students from Jane Austen College took part in STEM project, Go4SET, finding and presenting solutions to environmental and technological issues. They have been shortlisted for the National Industrial Cadet Bronze Awards. Picture: Jane Austen College Year 8 and 9 students from Jane Austen College took part in STEM project, Go4SET, finding and presenting solutions to environmental and technological issues. They have been shortlisted for the National Industrial Cadet Bronze Awards. Picture: Jane Austen College

November 11 was the 100th birthday of the Lakenham Primary School site - it was a day of Remembrance and celebration with classes taking part in a variety of maths challenges based on the number 100. Picture: Lakenham Primary School November 11 was the 100th birthday of the Lakenham Primary School site - it was a day of Remembrance and celebration with classes taking part in a variety of maths challenges based on the number 100. Picture: Lakenham Primary School

Mulbarton Primary School students spent an inspiring day with Nick Butterworth, the author of children's books including Percy the Park Keeper. Picture: Mulbarton Primary School Mulbarton Primary School students spent an inspiring day with Nick Butterworth, the author of children's books including Percy the Park Keeper. Picture: Mulbarton Primary School

Students from Norwich High School for Girls performed at Norwich Playhouse in As You Like It as part of the National Shakespeare Schools Festival. Picture: Lane Cooper Students from Norwich High School for Girls performed at Norwich Playhouse in As You Like It as part of the National Shakespeare Schools Festival. Picture: Lane Cooper

Norwich High School for Girls welcomed families, staff and guest speaker Ama Agbeze to their annual prize giving at St Andrews Hall. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls welcomed families, staff and guest speaker Ama Agbeze to their annual prize giving at St Andrews Hall. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

To celebrate Astronomy Week in Schools, Norwich High School for Girls students took part in various activities including driving the Robotics Society's VEX rover and helping build a comet. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls To celebrate Astronomy Week in Schools, Norwich High School for Girls students took part in various activities including driving the Robotics Society's VEX rover and helping build a comet. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

Maya G Leonard, bestselling author of children’s books including the Beetle Boy series, visited Taverham Junior School and helped students with their creative writing. Picture: Taverham Junior School Maya G Leonard, bestselling author of children’s books including the Beetle Boy series, visited Taverham Junior School and helped students with their creative writing. Picture: Taverham Junior School

