Rockets and edible fireworks - can you spot your child in our School Report?

To mark Bonfire Night the Town Close School Nursery children made a delicious edible sparkler using breadsticks dipped in chocolate and expertly decorated them with lots of sprinkles. Picture: Town Close School Town Close School

From a rocket themed science workshop to explosions of bright colours as children celebrated Bonfire Night - we've been sent lots of great photos for School Report.

Beccles firefighters visited Albert Pye School's Reception and Nursery children. Picture: Albert Pye School Beccles firefighters visited Albert Pye School's Reception and Nursery children. Picture: Albert Pye School

Norwich School invited Magdalen Gates Primary School children to take part in a 'Sensational Science' workshop. Children experienced being a scientist by testing different methods to propel a rocket into space.

To mark Bonfire Night, the Town Close School Nursery children made a delicious edible sparkler using breadsticks dipped in chocolate and expertly decorated with lots of sprinkles.

Children at Mattishall Primary School entered the school's art competition to create a bonfire night picture - they used a variety of techniques and media which showed off their artistic skills.

Bonfire night was celebrated at Pakefield Primary School, Reception children enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians where they solved firework themed maths problems, created firework paintings and other Bonfire Night themed activities.

Children at Chapel Green School. a complex needs school in Old Buckenham, had a visit from the author and illustrator, James Mayhew. He showed some of the pupils how to paint in time with the rhythms of the music he played. Some of the pupils were nervous to begin with but James was very encouraging, the music was very calming and they produced some amazing artwork. Pupils thoroughly enjoyed his visit which was sponsored by Diss Art Society.

To be featured in School Report, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Aurora Eccles School's Year 7 VoBaac and Year 8 EeBaac students have worked really hard on a Remembrance Day collage. Picture: Aurora Eccles School Aurora Eccles School's Year 7 VoBaac and Year 8 EeBaac students have worked really hard on a Remembrance Day collage. Picture: Aurora Eccles School

St Peter and St Paul Carbrooke C of E Primary Academy has been rated Good by Ofsted. The school was also judged as Good in July. Picture: St Peter and St Paul Carbrooke C of E Primary Academy St Peter and St Paul Carbrooke C of E Primary Academy has been rated Good by Ofsted. The school was also judged as Good in July. Picture: St Peter and St Paul Carbrooke C of E Primary Academy

Author and illustrator, James Mayhew showed some of the pupils at Chapel Green School how to paint in time with the rhythms of the music he played. His visit, sponsored by Diss Art Society, was thoroughly enjoyed by the students. Luke with his mythical beast picture. Picture: Chapel Green School Author and illustrator, James Mayhew showed some of the pupils at Chapel Green School how to paint in time with the rhythms of the music he played. His visit, sponsored by Diss Art Society, was thoroughly enjoyed by the students. Luke with his mythical beast picture. Picture: Chapel Green School

Author and illustrator, James Mayhew showed some of the pupils at Chapel Green School how to paint in time with the rhythms of the music he played. His visit, sponsored by Diss Art Society, was thoroughly enjoyed by the students. Lucas creating a mermaid. Picture: Chapel Green School Author and illustrator, James Mayhew showed some of the pupils at Chapel Green School how to paint in time with the rhythms of the music he played. His visit, sponsored by Diss Art Society, was thoroughly enjoyed by the students. Lucas creating a mermaid. Picture: Chapel Green School

Author and illustrator, James Mayhew showed some of the pupils at Chapel Green School how to paint in time with the rhythms of the music he played. His visit, sponsored by Diss Art Society, was thoroughly enjoyed by the students. Picture: Chapel Green School Author and illustrator, James Mayhew showed some of the pupils at Chapel Green School how to paint in time with the rhythms of the music he played. His visit, sponsored by Diss Art Society, was thoroughly enjoyed by the students. Picture: Chapel Green School

Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School

Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School

Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School

Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School had an RE day focused on Buddhism and explored different aspects of the religion through art, drama, story telling and reflection through meditation. Picture: Corton Primary School

Pupils and staff of Dereham Neatherd High School taking part in a Halloween themed Cook off competition. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School Pupils and staff of Dereham Neatherd High School taking part in a Halloween themed Cook off competition. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Pupils and staff of Dereham Neatherd High School taking part in a Halloween themed Cook off competition. Pupils with the headteacher Chris Smith who was on the winning team. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School Pupils and staff of Dereham Neatherd High School taking part in a Halloween themed Cook off competition. Pupils with the headteacher Chris Smith who was on the winning team. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Pupils and staff of Dereham Neatherd High School taking part in a Halloween themed Cook off competition. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School Pupils and staff of Dereham Neatherd High School taking part in a Halloween themed Cook off competition. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Every pupil at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy received water bottles made from recycled plastic as part of the #iwill recycling campaign. Picture: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Every pupil at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy received water bottles made from recycled plastic as part of the #iwill recycling campaign. Picture: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Two teams of Year 3 children from Gunton Primary Academy competed at the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership’s Matball competition – A Team were the North Lowestoft Champions and the B Team finished in 9th place. Picture: Gunton Primary Academy Two teams of Year 3 children from Gunton Primary Academy competed at the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership’s Matball competition – A Team were the North Lowestoft Champions and the B Team finished in 9th place. Picture: Gunton Primary Academy

27 children at Mattishall Primary School entered an art competition to create a bonfire night picture. Key stage 1 winner Joe and runners-up Izzy and Jenson . Picture: Mattishall Primary School 27 children at Mattishall Primary School entered an art competition to create a bonfire night picture. Key stage 1 winner Joe and runners-up Izzy and Jenson . Picture: Mattishall Primary School

27 children at Mattishall Primary School entered an art competition to create a bonfire night picture. Key Stage 2 winner Alice and runner's up Darcy and Colette. Picture: Mattishall Primary School 27 children at Mattishall Primary School entered an art competition to create a bonfire night picture. Key Stage 2 winner Alice and runner's up Darcy and Colette. Picture: Mattishall Primary School

Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School

Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School

Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School

Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School Reception children at Pakefield Primary School enjoyed a firework themed share afternoon with parents and guardians. Picture: Pakefield Primary School

Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School

Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School

Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School

Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School Year 1 at Sutton Infant School implemented their weighing skills by baking some cakes. The also identified the verbs in the recipe. Picture: Sutton Infant School

A film crew from London visited Thurlton Primary School as they completed art work for the NHS Design a Hospital for the Future Art competition. Several students were interviewed on camera, explaining and discussing their designs. Picture:Thurlton Primary School A film crew from London visited Thurlton Primary School as they completed art work for the NHS Design a Hospital for the Future Art competition. Several students were interviewed on camera, explaining and discussing their designs. Picture:Thurlton Primary School

A film crew from London visited Thurlton Primary School as they completed art work for the NHS Design a Hospital for the Future Art competition. Several students were interviewed on camera, explaining and discussing their designs. Picture:Thurlton Primary School A film crew from London visited Thurlton Primary School as they completed art work for the NHS Design a Hospital for the Future Art competition. Several students were interviewed on camera, explaining and discussing their designs. Picture:Thurlton Primary School

A film crew from London visited Thurlton Primary School as they completed art work for the NHS Design a Hospital for the Future Art competition. Several students were interviewed on camera, explaining and discussing their designs. Picture:Thurlton Primary School A film crew from London visited Thurlton Primary School as they completed art work for the NHS Design a Hospital for the Future Art competition. Several students were interviewed on camera, explaining and discussing their designs. Picture:Thurlton Primary School

Thurlton Primary School students have been enjoying their new playground equipment. Picture:Thurlton Primary School Thurlton Primary School students have been enjoying their new playground equipment. Picture:Thurlton Primary School

Lucy and Yakup, Sixth Form students at City of Norwich School, secured a week’s work experience at the Houses of Parliament through tthe Villiers Park Scholars Programme. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust Lucy and Yakup, Sixth Form students at City of Norwich School, secured a week’s work experience at the Houses of Parliament through tthe Villiers Park Scholars Programme. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall's Year 8's visited both Harford Manor School and Chiswick House as part of their Design and Technology work and their new multi-generation project. Picture: Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall's Year 8's visited both Harford Manor School and Chiswick House as part of their Design and Technology work and their new multi-generation project. Picture: Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall

Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall's Year 8's visited both Harford Manor School and Chiswick House as part of their Design and Technology work and their new multi-generation project. Picture: Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall's Year 8's visited both Harford Manor School and Chiswick House as part of their Design and Technology work and their new multi-generation project. Picture: Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall

Norwich School invited Magdalen Gates Primary School children to take part in a 'Sensational Science' workshop. Children experienced being a scientist by testing different methods to propel a rocket into space. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School Norwich School invited Magdalen Gates Primary School children to take part in a 'Sensational Science' workshop. Children experienced being a scientist by testing different methods to propel a rocket into space. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Norwich School pupils performed in their Junior Play, 'Teechers' last week. Well done to all our pupils who worked so hard to bring this production together! Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School Norwich School pupils performed in their Junior Play, 'Teechers' last week. Well done to all our pupils who worked so hard to bring this production together! Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

24 children from St William's Primary School took part in an inter-school cross country, winning three out of the eight races. Picture: St William's Primary School 24 children from St William's Primary School took part in an inter-school cross country, winning three out of the eight races. Picture: St William's Primary School

Some of St William's Primary School's Year 6 children met three authors including Peter Bunzl at Norwich School's Norfolk Children's Book Festival. Picture: St William's Primary School Some of St William's Primary School's Year 6 children met three authors including Peter Bunzl at Norwich School's Norfolk Children's Book Festival. Picture: St William's Primary School

Pre Prep children at Town Close School were beyond excited to welcome their grandparents into school for the afternoon and they all had a wonderful time together. Picture: Town Close School Pre Prep children at Town Close School were beyond excited to welcome their grandparents into school for the afternoon and they all had a wonderful time together. Picture: Town Close School

Pre Prep children at Town Close School were beyond excited to welcome their grandparents into school for the afternoon and they all had a wonderful time together. Picture: Town Close School Pre Prep children at Town Close School were beyond excited to welcome their grandparents into school for the afternoon and they all had a wonderful time together. Picture: Town Close School

Pre Prep children at Town Close School were beyond excited to welcome their grandparents into school for the afternoon and they all had a wonderful time together. Picture: Town Close School Pre Prep children at Town Close School were beyond excited to welcome their grandparents into school for the afternoon and they all had a wonderful time together. Picture: Town Close School

Town Close School's 11 week old school dog, Bella, visited for the first time and met lots of excited children after their cricket coaching. Picture: Town Close School Town Close School's 11 week old school dog, Bella, visited for the first time and met lots of excited children after their cricket coaching. Picture: Town Close School