Rainbows, baking and home learning - is your child in our School Report?

PUBLISHED: 17:05 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 02 April 2020

Children have been learning at home. Picture: Mr Seager/Proudmumof41/Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall

Mr Seager/Proudmumof41/Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall

Nationwide restrictions due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have seen schools close to a majority of students; however teachers, parents and children have still been as busy as ever.

Emily wore her Bo Peep costume and osted a teddy bear's picnic in the sunshine. Picture: Stacey SmalleyEmily wore her Bo Peep costume and osted a teddy bear's picnic in the sunshine. Picture: Stacey Smalley

It feels like a different world, not just a few weeks, since our last School Report when we were receiving photos of children in classrooms; however parents and children have been adapting very well to home schooling.

Teachers across Norfolk have pulled together resources and worksheets to support parents with home learning. Schools around Norfolk have been sharing on social media what their pupils have been up to at home. They have also been sharing photographs of activities that the children of key workers have been doing in school too.

Baking, painting, building towers and science experiments are among the fun tasks that children have been enjoying at home whilst also learning.

Fraser made a cathedral (with priest) out of his bricks and drew a castle for his Happily Ever After project. Picture: Sarah CameronFraser made a cathedral (with priest) out of his bricks and drew a castle for his Happily Ever After project. Picture: Sarah Cameron

Colourful signs of well wishes and thanks to key workers have been created by children, hung up in windows and on school gates as a way to brighten people’s day as they go out for their daily exercise.

To be included in our School Report pages, please send your photos to schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Fraser made a cathedral (with priest) out of his bricks and drew a castle for his Happily Ever After project. Picture: Fraser and Sarah CameronFraser made a cathedral (with priest) out of his bricks and drew a castle for his Happily Ever After project. Picture: Fraser and Sarah Cameron

Kyson being helped on his Bug Club home learning by his older sister. Picture: Kirsty RobinsonKyson being helped on his Bug Club home learning by his older sister. Picture: Kirsty Robinson

Astley Primary School's Mr Seager and his daughter have baked sausage rolls and cheese straws to inspire students at the school to have a baking challenge. Picture: Mr SeagerAstley Primary School's Mr Seager and his daughter have baked sausage rolls and cheese straws to inspire students at the school to have a baking challenge. Picture: Mr Seager

Scarlett-Rose has adapted so well to homeschooling and has been enjoying painting. Picture: Proudmumof41/TwitterScarlett-Rose has adapted so well to homeschooling and has been enjoying painting. Picture: Proudmumof41/Twitter

Learning about spreadsheets whilst mum is teaching and working from home. Picture: submittedLearning about spreadsheets whilst mum is teaching and working from home. Picture: submitted

Busy learning at home. Picture: Carol ColemanBusy learning at home. Picture: Carol Coleman

Rob Connelly, head teacher of Archbishop Sancroft High School, teaching his children who are in year 2 and Year 5. Picture: Rob ConnellyRob Connelly, head teacher of Archbishop Sancroft High School, teaching his children who are in year 2 and Year 5. Picture: Rob Connelly

A busy day of home learning including yoga. Picture: Sam FennellyA busy day of home learning including yoga. Picture: Sam Fennelly

A busy day of home learning including a volcano Science experiment. Picture: Sam FennellyA busy day of home learning including a volcano Science experiment. Picture: Sam Fennelly

A busy day of home learning. Picture: Sam FennellyA busy day of home learning. Picture: Sam Fennelly

Scarlet from Langley Prep School's Oak class completing her nature hunt at home. Picture:Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallScarlet from Langley Prep School's Oak class completing her nature hunt at home. Picture:Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

A Langley Prep School Early Years pupil has been busy making and counting cupcakes. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallA Langley Prep School Early Years pupil has been busy making and counting cupcakes. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

A Langley Prep School Early Years pupil has been busy reading. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallA Langley Prep School Early Years pupil has been busy reading. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

A wonderful way to brighten up someone’s day! Langley Prep School's Year 4 pupil Theo D decorated pebbles to thank the postman for doing a great job. Picture:Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallA wonderful way to brighten up someone’s day! Langley Prep School's Year 4 pupil Theo D decorated pebbles to thank the postman for doing a great job. Picture:Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Matthias from Langley Prep School's 3H exploring his love of music. Picture:Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallMatthias from Langley Prep School's 3H exploring his love of music. Picture:Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Practicing art at home, Lower Sixth student Tom C draws Langley School's resident wellbeing dog. Picture: Langley SchoolPracticing art at home, Lower Sixth student Tom C draws Langley School's resident wellbeing dog. Picture: Langley School

The Langley EAL department (English as an Additional Language) met their international pupils from Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Macau and Taiwan using Zoom. Picture: Langley SchoolThe Langley EAL department (English as an Additional Language) met their international pupils from Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Macau and Taiwan using Zoom. Picture: Langley School

Children at Roman Hill Primary School have been pond dipping and making the most of the sunny weather. Picture: Roman Hill Primary SchoolChildren at Roman Hill Primary School have been pond dipping and making the most of the sunny weather. Picture: Roman Hill Primary School

Sprowston Infant School children - both at home and school - have put rainbow pictures in their windows. Those at school made a banner for the school fence. Picture: Sprowston Infant SchoolSprowston Infant School children - both at home and school - have put rainbow pictures in their windows. Those at school made a banner for the school fence. Picture: Sprowston Infant School

Home learning and family time all in one. Picture: Mrs_moore_24/TwitterHome learning and family time all in one. Picture: Mrs_moore_24/Twitter

