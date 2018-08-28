Search

School Report: Christmas celebrated in style

PUBLISHED: 21:17 26 December 2018

Acle St Edmund Primary School's Reception and Key Stage 1 Nativity cast before they performed ‘A Midwife Crisis’. Picture: Acle St Edmund

Acle St Edmund Primary School's Reception and Key Stage 1 Nativity cast before they performed ‘A Midwife Crisis’. Picture: Acle St Edmund

Acle St Edmund Primary School

From Father Christmas visits to Christmas parties, school children have had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas.

Year 3 and 4 pupils from Albert Pye School after perfoming in 'Lights, Camels... Action!' in front of their families. Picture: Albert Pye SchoolYear 3 and 4 pupils from Albert Pye School after perfoming in 'Lights, Camels... Action!' in front of their families. Picture: Albert Pye School

Across the region, schools spent the last few weeks of term celebrating Christmas in style. Children have taken part in the traditional Church services and Nativity plays. Thousands of Christmas dinners have been served in school halls and there has been hundreds of parties. There was trips to the panto too, with Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall students enjoying ‘Sleeping Beauty’. Father Christmas made time in his busy schedule to visit Birch Class at Southtown Primary School. eanwhile, children at Banham Primary School won their Christmas Bake Off competition with some impressive gingerbreadmen. . Hillside Primary School children got the chance to meet Father Christmas’ reindeer (and feed them carrots)!

Can you spot your child in our gallery?

Alburgh with Denton Primary School students at the Christmas Carol Concert at Alburgh Church. Picture: Alburgh with Denton Primary SchoolAlburgh with Denton Primary School students at the Christmas Carol Concert at Alburgh Church. Picture: Alburgh with Denton Primary School

Archbishop Sancroft High School's The A Team lunch is prepared by our nurture group students for their families and led by our SENDCo Miss Rogerson. Picture: Archbishop Sancroft High SchoolArchbishop Sancroft High School's The A Team lunch is prepared by our nurture group students for their families and led by our SENDCo Miss Rogerson. Picture: Archbishop Sancroft High School

Archbishop Sancroft High School's Christmas lunch. Picture: Archbishop Sancroft High SchoolArchbishop Sancroft High School's Christmas lunch. Picture: Archbishop Sancroft High School

Banham Primary School's Year 5 and 6 Swift Class won the school's Christmas Bake Off competition with their gingerbread which they baked and decorated. Picture: Banham Primary SchoolBanham Primary School's Year 5 and 6 Swift Class won the school's Christmas Bake Off competition with their gingerbread which they baked and decorated. Picture: Banham Primary School

Brancaster CE VA Primary School singing traditional carols to shoppers at Tesco in Fakenham. Picture: Brancaster CE VA Primary SchoolBrancaster CE VA Primary School singing traditional carols to shoppers at Tesco in Fakenham. Picture: Brancaster CE VA Primary School

Christmas Presentation Evening at Bungay High School to celebrate the achievements of this year's record breaking students. Picture: Bungay High SchoolChristmas Presentation Evening at Bungay High School to celebrate the achievements of this year's record breaking students. Picture: Bungay High School

Christmas lunch at Colman Junior School on Christmas Jumper Day. Picture: Colman Junior SchoolChristmas lunch at Colman Junior School on Christmas Jumper Day. Picture: Colman Junior School

Christmas lunch at Colman Junior School on Christmas Jumper Day. Picture: Colman Junior SchoolChristmas lunch at Colman Junior School on Christmas Jumper Day. Picture: Colman Junior School

Children at Gresham�s Nursery and Pre-Prep performed their Christmas Show. Picture: Gresham's SchoolChildren at Gresham�s Nursery and Pre-Prep performed their Christmas Show. Picture: Gresham's School

Pupils at Gresham�s Nursery and Pre-Prep School in Holt performing their Christmas Nativity. Picture: Gresham's SchoolPupils at Gresham�s Nursery and Pre-Prep School in Holt performing their Christmas Nativity. Picture: Gresham's School

Grove House Infant and Nursery School's nativity 'Lights, Camel, Action'. Picture: Grove House Infant and Nursery SchoolGrove House Infant and Nursery School's nativity 'Lights, Camel, Action'. Picture: Grove House Infant and Nursery School

Hillside Primary School students were visited by Santa's reindeer. Picture: Hillside Primary SchoolHillside Primary School students were visited by Santa's reindeer. Picture: Hillside Primary School

All the children at Hindringham C of E Primary School in their Christmas jumpers. Picture: Hindringham C of E Primary SchoolAll the children at Hindringham C of E Primary School in their Christmas jumpers. Picture: Hindringham C of E Primary School

Howard Junior School pupils took part in a Christmas service at St Faith's Church in King's Lynn. Picture: Howard Junior SchoolHoward Junior School pupils took part in a Christmas service at St Faith's Church in King's Lynn. Picture: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School pupils were given the oppurtunity to dress as elves for the day. Picture: Howard Junior SchoolHoward Junior School pupils were given the oppurtunity to dress as elves for the day. Picture: Howard Junior School

Key Stage 4 students from Iceni Academy visited the Christmas Markets in Germany. Picture: Iceni AcademyKey Stage 4 students from Iceni Academy visited the Christmas Markets in Germany. Picture: Iceni Academy

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Year 8 Mentors had a special gathering with their Year 3 Mentees demonstrating what a special bond has been formed between them. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallLangley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Year 8 Mentors had a special gathering with their Year 3 Mentees demonstrating what a special bond has been formed between them. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall pupils entertained their families with special festive performances. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallLangley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall pupils entertained their families with special festive performances. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Christmas party for boarders at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallChristmas party for boarders at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Pre-Prep students enjoyed watching 'Sleeping Beauty'’ at Gorleston Pavilion Theatre. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallLangley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Pre-Prep students enjoyed watching 'Sleeping Beauty'’ at Gorleston Pavilion Theatre. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Litcham School's Primary Phase Christingle service. Picture: Litcham SchoolLitcham School's Primary Phase Christingle service. Picture: Litcham School

Two Year 6 children at Mattishall Primary School organised a snowman building competition to raise money for the school. Picture: Mattishall Primary SchoolTwo Year 6 children at Mattishall Primary School organised a snowman building competition to raise money for the school. Picture: Mattishall Primary School

Christmas celebrations at North Elmham Primary School. Picture: North Elmham Primary SchoolChristmas celebrations at North Elmham Primary School. Picture: North Elmham Primary School

Senior School pupils at Norwich High School for Girls dressed up for their Christmas lunch. Picture: Norwich High School for GirlsSenior School pupils at Norwich High School for Girls dressed up for their Christmas lunch. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

