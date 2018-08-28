Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

School parking chaos “an accident waiting to happen”

PUBLISHED: 11:46 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 24 January 2019

The school run at Sheringham Primary. Residents and parents are urging North Norfolk District Council to take action on careless parking. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The school run at Sheringham Primary. Residents and parents are urging North Norfolk District Council to take action on careless parking. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Parents and residents concerned about long-standing parking problems outside Sheringham Primary School are urging North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to take action on the issue, which they say is “an accident waiting to happen”.

Cars parked on grass verges near Sheringham Primary School. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCars parked on grass verges near Sheringham Primary School. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

In spite of police patrols, and school initiatives including letters and leaflets sent to parents and a poster campaign featuring photographs of children lying in the road, cars continue to cause havoc at dropping-off and picking-up time.

As well as parking illegally across dropped kerbs and on the zig zag lines outside the Cooper Road school, cars are parked on pavements, in front of residents’ driveways and on the grass verges in front of nearby houses, creating a “mud bath”.

Sheringham Primary School pupils lie in the road to model for a poster campaign against illegal parking in 2011. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYSheringham Primary School pupils lie in the road to model for a poster campaign against illegal parking in 2011. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A Facebook post calling for action on the issue attracted more than 200 comments, with one resident claiming she had been subjected to verbal abuse and dreaded leaving her house during the school run and others saying people with pushchairs and young children had been forced to step into the road to get past cars parked on pavements.

County councillor for Sheringham division Judy Oliver, who met with residents and district councillors six weeks ago to discuss the issue, said the NNDC overview and scrutiny committee had voted to set up a ‘task and finish’ group.

Sheringham Primary School head teacher Rachael Carter. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School head teacher Rachael Carter. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“I am very anxious that residents’ voices be heard and for them to be involved in looking for a solution, as they are living with this every day,” she said. “My feeling is that there will need to be a package of measures that can be incorporated into the school’s travel plan, rather than one ‘magic bullet’.”

Suggested solutions to the problem have included installing bollards, creating a safe drop-off point, setting up ‘walking bus’ schemes and turning part of a neighbouring playground into a car park or turning area.

The school run at Sheringham Primary. Residents and parents are urging North Norfolk District Council to take action on careless parking. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe school run at Sheringham Primary. Residents and parents are urging North Norfolk District Council to take action on careless parking. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary head teacher Rachael Carter, who met with local police, county council highways officials and district council leader Sarah Butikofer last week, said the 600-pupil school, which was built to accommodate less than 400 children, had tried a number of strategies to tackle the parking issue, to little effect.

“It is a long-standing problem and it would be great if we could encourage parents to park a little bit further away,” she added. “But because we have so many children and the school is in a cul-de-sac, finding a solution is very tricky and our priority must always be the safety of the children.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Shy street cat who has ‘been in the wars’ in need of safe haven

Braveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

School parking chaos “an accident waiting to happen”

The school run at Sheringham Primary. Residents and parents are urging North Norfolk District Council to take action on careless parking. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists