Flooded school: issues were first known nine months ago

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 January 2020

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Problems at a Norwich primary school which remains unsafe due to flooding have been known about since last spring.

Falcon Junior School, in Sprowston, was forced to shut on Monday due to internal flooding.

The main school building is without heating or electricity due to water in the electrics, resulting in pupils being temporarily relocated to other schools.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, January 22, headteacher Edward Savage said flooding had made the site unsafe.

And Norfolk County Council admitted that it first became aware of problems at the school last year.

A spokesman said: "Since we first became aware of problems during the spring term 2019 we have been working very closely with the school to investigate the issues on the site.

"As a result we have commissioned remedial works and provided support to ensure the children's learning has not been interrupted wherever possible.

"Unfortunately, the issues have not been resolved to ensure that the building can be made safe, warm and dry, for the children, which is the top priority.

"We cannot provide a precise timescale at this stage but working with the school we will ensure parents are kept informed of progress and that children can return to Falcon Junior as soon as possible.

"In addition to providing support for the site, we are continuing to work closely to support the school with the current temporary arrangements and we are very pleased that a local school has been able to help out to make sure the children are able to continue to learn in an appropriate environment."

Lucy, a parent at the school, who did not wish to give her surname, said: "Apparently [staff] are working really hard accommodate all the children, and take their books to the other school.

"It's inconvenient, but as long as the children are safe.

"I think they knew about the situation last year and they thought it was fixed, so there was the same issue.

"They've communicated with us quite a lot," she said.

