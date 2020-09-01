Search

GCSEs and A-levels could be delayed next year for pupils after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:37 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:37 01 September 2020

GCSE and A-level exams could be delayed next year to give school pupils time to cattch up after coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

GCSE and A-level exams could be delayed next year to give school pupils time to cattch up after coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

School pupils could sit GCSE and A-level exams later next year to give them more time to study, the education secretary has said.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireEducation secretary Gavin Williamson. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Gavin Williamson said England’s exams regulator, Ofqual, was working with the education sector to decide whether there should be a “short delay” to the exam timetable in 2021.

He told a national newspaper: “I know there’s some concern about next year’s exams, and that’s why we’ve been working with Ofqual on changes we can make to help pupils when they take GCSEs and A-levels next year.

“Ofqual will continue to work with the education sector and other stakeholders on whether there should be a short delay to the GCSE, A and AS-level exam timetable in 2021, with the aim of creating more teaching time.”

MORE: Back to school survey shows teachers believe pupils will be three months behind

Exam season usually begins in May, but the paper said sources suggested they could be pushed back to June and July - but they would not cut into the summer holidays.

Mr Williamson’s comments - on the eve of many schools in England reopening to all pupils for the first time since March - follow a call from Labour for a delay to next year’s exams.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said pupils entering Year 11 and 13 who have lost up to six months of teaching time face “a mountain to climb” unless the timetable is changed.

She said: “Ministers had warning after warning about problems with this year’s exam results, but allowed it to descend into a fiasco.

“This is too important for Boris Johnson to leave until the last minute. Pupils heading back to school need clarity and certainty about the year ahead.”

MORE: ‘Back to school’ campaign launched to encourage children into classrooms

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Labour’s suggestion of a delay to help with ‘catch-up’ is worthy of serious consideration.

“A delay is not without its problems, a consequential delay to the publication of results will put pressure on higher education providers such as universities and colleges as well as employers. All this will need to be dealt with.”

