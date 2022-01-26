Covid surge in primary schools drags up overall rates

Surging cases of Covid among Norfolk primary school children have lead to an overall increase in the county's rates.

The number of local cases had been falling, but the past fortnight has seen significant outbreaks among children under 11.

Experts say it is too early to say whether the school-age rises will lead to significant spikes in older, more vulnerable, age groups, who will have accumulated greater immunity through vaccinations and infection.

Several primary schools are reporting high levels of pupil absence at the moment. Data shows that the rate of Covid infections among children aged from five to nine more than doubled last week.

Paul Hunter, a virologist from the University of East Anglia said there were several factors behind the high levels of coronavirus among young children.

These include the fact that they naturally having less immunity to infections, their close proximity to one another and the fact their age group is not vaccinated.

"Opportunities for children to get together are more frequent and this type of infection does often spread quicker through them - and not just Covid.

"We have certainly seen in the past that when we get increases in younger groups it leaks to the older ones but with adult groups having greater immunity through vaccines and infection then we may not see much of a surge - there is still some degree of uncertainty."

This has, however, meant that case rates in Norfolk - which had started to slide - are no longer doing so. The rise in child cases has dragged up the overall rates in the region, with some increases in older age groups too.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council's public health department said: "Overall cases are currently rising mainly due to cases in younger children, but we are also seeing rising cases in some adult groups.

"For this reason, it is important that everybody continues to follow guidance and in particular that everybody takes up their vaccine, including their booster dose, when offered."

The most recent seven day infection rate recorded was 1,065 cases per 100,000 people on January 21. The lowest point this month was 850 on January 14.