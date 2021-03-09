News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:26 PM March 9, 2021    Updated: 1:56 PM March 9, 2021
Toftwood Infant and Junior School in Dereham that has introduced measures including limits of parent

Class LC1 at Toftwood Infant School have had to return to home learning, after a single day back in school. - Credit: Toftwood Infant and Junior School

A class bubble at a Norfolk school has had to self-isolate and return to home-learning, just one day after the full reopening. 

Toftwood Infant School in Dereham said in a statement on Tuesday that a Year 1 bubble has closed in line with PHE advice.

"All necessary steps are in place and all children in the bubble are having live lessons as of 9am this morning. We look forward to seeing them back in school on March 22.

"Any child that needs a device can request one and we will deliver it contact free."

The school, which forms part of the Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation, announced on Twitter that all information had been shared with the families of children in the affected bubble, known as LC1.

Headteacher Jo Pedlow said: "Evidently it is disappointing that we only saw the children for one day, but we are so fortunate that we can keep teaching and learning going through live [online] lessons.

Toftwood Infant and Junior School headteacher Joanna Pedlow. Picture: Toftwood Junior School

Toftwood Infant and Junior School headteacher Joanna Pedlow. Picture: Toftwood Junior School - Credit: Toftwood Junior School

"This means the children get to see school staff every day and maintain those interactions."

Asked what it was like to have the children the return of children to school on Monday after two months of home-learning, Mrs Pedlow said: "We were so pleased to see the children returning yesterday.

"They came in with great enthusiasm and showed such excellent attitudes to learning.

"Staff were all impressed with how much the children had progressed following their online learning.

"To see them all come in so happily was uplifting."

In the seven days leading up to March 3, 11 new coronavirus cases were identified in the Dereham Central & Toftwood area - a rise of one compared with the previous seven days.

