School children to get creative with mini T.rex models

Published: 7:23 AM July 21, 2021

Diss Junior Academy pupils with Emma Conway, from Dipple and Conway, headteacher Jo Cerullo and teacher Mrs Gooch, with their T.rex model. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Children were treated to a roarsome end of term surprise as part of Norwich's dinosaur celebration.

Year five pupils from Diss Junior Academy, children at Heartwood Primary and Nursery in Swaffham and year one pupils at Recreation Road Infant School in Norwich came face to face with 3ft T.rex models.

Children from Heartwood Primary School in Swaffham with their Breakasaurus T.rex. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

The pupils will paint their three Breakasaurus sculptures, donated by Dipple and Conway opticians, after the summer holiday and they will be part of the main 2022 GoGoDiscover trail across Norwich.

Funds from the trail will raise money for Break charity, which supports vulnerable children, young adults and families, and more than 80 schools have signed up for the T.rex design challenge.

Diss Junior Academy pupils with their Breakasaurus T.rex model. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Michael Bunting, headteacher at Recreation Road Infant School, said: “As a school, we’re always trying to create 'wow' experiences to open our children’s eyes to the joy of learning.

"I know that the children will be inspired by caring for and beautifying their very own T.rex."

Pupils from Recreation Infant School in Norwich with Matthew Conway, from Dipple and Conway opticians, and headteacher Michael Bunting. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Ellie Edge, from Break said the GoGoDiscover Learning and Community Programme helped schools, colleges and community groups from across Norfolk the chance to get creative.

Matthew Conway, from Dipple and Conway Opticians, said: “We’ve donated these dinosaur sculptures so children based in our local communities have the opportunity to sink their teeth into this brilliantly fun and educational programme.

"We’re really looking forward to working with Break and seeing all the dino-tastic designs come to life next year.

“With the 2021 GoGoDiscover trail now taking place in Norwich, with 21 large T.rex large sculptures stomping on to the streets, and Dippy settled in at Norwich Cathedral, dinosaur fever is taking hold of Norfolk.

"It was great fun to surprise the children at the end of term and to see them so excited to meet their dinosaur friend for the first time. We know their designs will be absolutely roar-some.”

Emma Conway and children from Heartwood Primary School in Swaffham. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

The first part of the GoGoDiscover two-year trail is running until September 11 before the T.rex models return in summer 2022 with even more sculptures across the city, alongside some mammoths.

Visit www.break-charity.org and to support the charity text TREX to 70085 to donate £3.







