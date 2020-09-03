$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

‘This will cause huge problems’ - Parents facing school bus seats uncertainty

PUBLISHED: 15:51 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 03 September 2020

Claire Reed-Finch with daughter Holly is due to start year 11 at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton. Picture: Claire Reed-Finch

Claire Reed-Finch with daughter Holly is due to start year 11 at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton. Picture: Claire Reed-Finch

Archant

Families are facing back to school uncertainty after being warned they may miss out on places on a school bus scheme.

Parents whose children use a scheme to pay for unused school bus seats face uncertainty ahead of new term. Picture: PA ImagesParents whose children use a scheme to pay for unused school bus seats face uncertainty ahead of new term. Picture: PA Images

Funded school travel is only offered to pupils for their nearest school if it is two miles or more away for under-eights and three miles for those over-eight, but parents who wish to send their child to another school can purchase unused spare seats.

MORE: Child only buses to be introduced to help public transport cope with schools reopening

Parents and carers of the 420 children who had spare seats last year were informed due to social distancing and other coronavirus restrictions capacity may be “limited” from September.

Claire Reed-Finch, whose daughter Holly is due to start year 11 at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, said families had been left in a “desperate situation” trying to make alternative arrangements.

Pupils at all 422 Norfolk schools will return to lessons from September 7. Picture: PA ImagesPupils at all 422 Norfolk schools will return to lessons from September 7. Picture: PA Images

She said: “My husband works away in London and I work full-time long hours about an hour away from the school, so to try to get her there and back each day is going to cause huge problems.

“We are really concerned as to how on earth I get her to school from Monday. I don’t know if I have to cut down my working hours to accommodate picking her up every day. It’s a massive worry.”

Niki Park, head of passenger transport at Norfolk County Council, said: “They are what we call discretionary seats and all families are aware that these are seats that are never guaranteed.

Claire Reed-Finch with daughter Holly is due to start year 11 at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton. Picture: Claire Reed-FinchClaire Reed-Finch with daughter Holly is due to start year 11 at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton. Picture: Claire Reed-Finch

“We will allocate them seats as we are confident there is sufficient capacity on a bus, bearing in mind, because of the lay-out of some vehicles, we cannot load to full capacity because we have to protect the driver.”

MORE: Four in 10 Norfolk parents still have back to school worries, EDP survey finds

Ms Reed-Finch, who lives in South Creake with her daughter catching the bus in Docking, said parents had been given a lack of information.

“They have been very vague,” she said. “The email we had back from the council last week said they were well aware of the situation and they are going to look at it again next week, but in the meantime there are capacity issues.”

Seb Gasse, assistant director education strategy and infrastructure, said: “We will do what we can. The team very quickly analyses route by route how many seats will be available so every year we have to wait until eligible children actually board those buses to be sure, that is the normal process, and as seats become available we will release them through the discretionary scheme. There is an increased level of uncertainty this year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Opening date announced for new Starbucks drive-thru

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two buses trapped after poorly parked car blocks road

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

Logistics firm which employed 22 people goes into liquidation

Cars2Deliver in Dereham has appointed a liquidator. Picture: GoogleMaps

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Man dies after car collides with telegraph pole

Police say the crash happened on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss Picture: Google

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill