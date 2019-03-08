Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Quiz

Are you smarter than a 10-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

PUBLISHED: 11:18 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 10 July 2019

How well will you do in our SATs quiz? Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

How well will you do in our SATs quiz? Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Can you answer these questions from year six SATs tests?

You may also want to watch:

Key stage two SATs have come under fire from the National Education Union (NEU) this week, which wants the exams to be scrapped and replaced with a "sensible alternative".

Teachers in Norfolk have reiterated this message, saying the exams pile stress on pupils and teachers.

Do you know your co-ordinating conjunctions from your subordinating conjunctions? Here are a few examples of questions asked in maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar SATs exams for 10 and 11-year-olds. How will you do?

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Jewellery shop closes in the Norwich Lanes

Fourth Avenue in the Norwich Lanes has closed and moved online. Picture: Archant

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Why is Norwich’s dog-on-wheels on tv tomorrow?

Hector the Beagle, who uses a wheelchair to help him get around. Victoria Haddon has written a new book about his adventures. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in new bowling centre

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists