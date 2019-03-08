Quiz

Are you smarter than a 10-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

How well will you do in our SATs quiz? Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Can you answer these questions from year six SATs tests?

Key stage two SATs have come under fire from the National Education Union (NEU) this week, which wants the exams to be scrapped and replaced with a "sensible alternative".

Teachers in Norfolk have reiterated this message, saying the exams pile stress on pupils and teachers.

Do you know your co-ordinating conjunctions from your subordinating conjunctions? Here are a few examples of questions asked in maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar SATs exams for 10 and 11-year-olds. How will you do?