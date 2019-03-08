Quiz
Are you smarter than a 10-year-old? Take our SATs quiz
PUBLISHED: 11:18 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 10 July 2019
Can you answer these questions from year six SATs tests?
Key stage two SATs have come under fire from the National Education Union (NEU) this week, which wants the exams to be scrapped and replaced with a "sensible alternative".
Teachers in Norfolk have reiterated this message, saying the exams pile stress on pupils and teachers.
Do you know your co-ordinating conjunctions from your subordinating conjunctions? Here are a few examples of questions asked in maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar SATs exams for 10 and 11-year-olds. How will you do?