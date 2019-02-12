Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Serious failings found at Norfolk school featured in Channel 5 documentary

PUBLISHED: 14:39 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 01 March 2019

Participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders. Sacred Heart School, which featured in the documentary, has been told it must improve by Independent Schools Inspectorate. Picture: ARCHANT

Participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders. Sacred Heart School, which featured in the documentary, has been told it must improve by Independent Schools Inspectorate. Picture: ARCHANT

The Swaffham independent school which featured in Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders has been told by inspectors that it must improve.

Sacred Heart School, which is due to close at the end of the academic year after failing to find emergency funding to keep operating, has been issued with a warning notice by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) for failing to meet required standards around the welfare, health and safety of pupils and the quality of leadership and management.

The notice followed an inspection by the ISI in November which uncovered serious failings, including in Sacred Heart’s boarding school provision.

The school was required to put together an action plan to show the ISI how it planned to address the failings.

A public consultation was recently held on plans to open a new Catholic school on Sacred Heart’s Mangate Street site after it closes in the summer.

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

TEAM NEWS: Todd Cantwell ruled out for Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell is out of the trip to Millwall with a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Heartbroken”: Berrys and Grey owner discusses store closure

Berrys & Grey will close in March. Photo by Emily Revell

Chemical incident confirmed at Norfolk chocolate factory

Fire-fighters were called to a chemical incident at the Kinnerton factory in Fakenham, which makes chocolates. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists