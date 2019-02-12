Serious failings found at Norfolk school featured in Channel 5 documentary

Participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders. Sacred Heart School, which featured in the documentary, has been told it must improve by Independent Schools Inspectorate. Picture: ARCHANT

The Swaffham independent school which featured in Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders has been told by inspectors that it must improve.

Sacred Heart School, which is due to close at the end of the academic year after failing to find emergency funding to keep operating, has been issued with a warning notice by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) for failing to meet required standards around the welfare, health and safety of pupils and the quality of leadership and management.

The notice followed an inspection by the ISI in November which uncovered serious failings, including in Sacred Heart’s boarding school provision.

The school was required to put together an action plan to show the ISI how it planned to address the failings.

A public consultation was recently held on plans to open a new Catholic school on Sacred Heart’s Mangate Street site after it closes in the summer.