Teachers delighted as £5.75m works to school near the halfway point

Roydon Primary School staff visit the site of their new building. PHOTO: Roydon Primary School Archant

Delighted teachers have paid a visit to a the site of a new school building costing more than £5m.

Works by Morgan Sindall to double the size of Roydon Primary School, near Diss, are well underway after starting in Easter this year.

Due to finish in November 2019, the £5.75m works will include replacing four 20-year-old mobile classrooms and updating the main school building which dates back to 1886.

This will allow for 420 pupils in 14 classrooms, as opposed to its current 280.

Sarah Bradford, headteacher, said: “At the moment they have started building the wall, which is really exciting, and the roof should go on in December.

“We just wanted to go out and get some perspective on how big it’s going to be, because in September we will be in the new part of the building while they do up the old part.

“We are childishly excited. The staff have come back very animated!”