School bans sale of Comic Relief red noses in bid to reduce plastics use
Rachel Chavez
A Norfolk school will not be selling red noses to its pupils in aid of Comic Relief in a stand against single-use plastics.
Roydon Primary School, near Diss, said in a letter to parents and carers that it would not be selling the iconic facial accessories for Red Nose Day on Friday, March 15 as part of its efforts to reduce its use of single-use plastics.
But the letter, signed by headteacher Sarah Bradford, made clear there was not a vendetta against the noses themselves.
Pupils at the school in Manor Road are welcome to wear red noses they have bought elsewhere or in previous years, and the school will also be offering to paint children’s noses following class photos on the day.
Pupils can also wear red accessories into school to show their support for the cause – which passed its 30th anniversary last year – with the school suggesting a donation of between 50p and £1 per child, which will be sent to Comic Relief.
Following the launch of Comic Relief in 1985, the first Red Nose Day was held in 1988, with comedian Lenny Henry hosting the Red Nose Day Telethon from Ethiopia on February 8 that year.
More than 150 celebrities and comedians took part, 30 million people watched on the BBC and the night raised more than £15m for Comic Relief.
After surpassing the £1bn total fundraising mark in 2015, which has gone to help children and families in Africa and the UK, Red Nose Day 2017 raised £76m.
This year’s television event will feature a hotly anticipated 25th anniversary follow-up to classic British comedy film Four Weddings and a Funeral, directed by Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis.