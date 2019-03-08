Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Budding young artists see their work on display at Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 16:48 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 27 June 2019

RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Judge Cindy Baldwin with winners and runners up Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Judge Cindy Baldwin with winners and runners up Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

The next generation of Constables and Monets has been commended in a competition at the Royal Norfolk Show.

RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Nancy Munro winner upper key stage 2 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Nancy Munro winner upper key stage 2 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Budding young artists at state and private schools around Norfolk were invited to put their work forward for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) Schools Art Competition.

You may also want to watch:

This year saw a runner-up and winner named in each of five categories, covering pupils aged four to 18, while 10 pupils were highly commended.

Cindy Baldwin, a former headteacher and one of this year's judges, said the competition is designed to encourage art participation by children, with the winners' schools - Langley Prep, Sprowston Junior and Wymondham High in the 2019 competition - awarded cash prizes.

RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Artwork by the pupils who were commended in Thursday's prize-giving was on display ion the Discovery Zone at the show.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Driven out by drunks: Chinese restaurant relocates because of “rude” behaviour

Wanfo Pavillion has relocated from Prince of Wales Road becuase of drunk customers. Inset (L-R) Wanfo Pavillion head chef B. Gao with owner Zhi Wang. Picture: Archant/Wanfo Pavillion

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Illegal immigrant worked as gardener in Norwich cannabis factory to clear £12k debt

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Fears of Aarons exit ease for City fans as United sign £50m right-back from Palace

Max Aarons enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists