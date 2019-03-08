Video

Budding young artists see their work on display at Royal Norfolk Show

The next generation of Constables and Monets has been commended in a competition at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Budding young artists at state and private schools around Norfolk were invited to put their work forward for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) Schools Art Competition.

This year saw a runner-up and winner named in each of five categories, covering pupils aged four to 18, while 10 pupils were highly commended.

Cindy Baldwin, a former headteacher and one of this year's judges, said the competition is designed to encourage art participation by children, with the winners' schools - Langley Prep, Sprowston Junior and Wymondham High in the 2019 competition - awarded cash prizes.

Artwork by the pupils who were commended in Thursday's prize-giving was on display ion the Discovery Zone at the show.