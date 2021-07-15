School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid
A primary school has been forced to send home all pupils for two days following a positive case of coronavirus.
Rosecroft Primary School will stay closed on Thursday and Friday to allow for a deep clean. Despite being sent home, no pupils are self-isolating.
In a statement online the school, on London Road in Attleborough, said: “Following advice, we have taken the difficult decision to close the school and nursery for two days to enable a deep clean.
“This is due to a positive case within our community.”
The announcement that all 546 pupils had to return to remote learning from home following advice from public health officials has led to speculation on social media over why the closure had not involved just a single class bubble.
In a message to parents, the school added: “Any decision to close the school is never taken lightly and we would like to thank all of those parents who have understood and trusted our integrity.
“We understand there is a lot of speculation around the need to close the school, much of which we know to be untrue.”
