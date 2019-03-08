Students taste sweet victory in Norfolk Show business challenge

Students from Norwich High School for Girls compete in an ice cream challenge against Norwich School students on a Ronaldo Ices ice cream barrow at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls

High school students have scooped a victory in an entrepreneurial challenge at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Teams from Norwich School and Norwich High School for Girls took part in an Apprentice-style challenge to see who could sell the most ice creams in a day.

Wednesday's challenge saw teams of 10 take over an ice cream barrow from Ronaldo Ices, a regular and popular fixture at the show.

After a hard day of trading - amid weather conditions which were more suited to a cuppa than a cone - Norwich High School for Girls creamed their competition. Part of the profits from the day's sales will be donated to charity.

Simon Eyde, managing director and founder of Ronaldo Ices, said: "I started my business by copying the model provided by Italian immigrants in the 19th century. Like them I built a barrow in my front room and went out onto the streets to sell my wares. I was helped, sometimes without being aware of it, by many people. It's my turn now to help entrepreneurs of the future."