'All thanks to Robbie Williams': Schoolchildren get surprise VIP Legoland tour

PUBLISHED: 10:16 18 October 2019

Children from the Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were given a VIP tour of Legoland. Photo: Gregory Hill

Children from the Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were given a VIP tour of Legoland. Photo: Gregory Hill

Gregory Hill

Children at the school where one student was recognised by Robbie Williams for his model of the singer's Hyde Park concert, have now been taken on a VIP tour of Legoland Windsor.

Children from the Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were given a VIP tour of Legoland. Photo: Gregory Hill

Nine-year-old Callum Boldero spent weeks modelling the stage where the singer performed an open-air concert, and was congratulated on his efforts by Williams himself, who said on Twitter: "Now that's genuinely epic - take a bow son."

Students were guided around the park by schools ambassador for Legoland Jamie Lawrence, who first offered them the tour, taking in all the sights including a Lego model of Buckingham Palace.

Mr Lawrence said it was not just Callum's stunning model, but the way in which the school used the building toy for educational purposes which convinced him to invite the children to the theme park.

He said: "I saw them on Twitter and offered them an opportunity to visit and also asked to get an insight into how they use Lego in the class."

Children from the Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were given a VIP tour of Legoland. Photo: Gregory Hill

There is a dedicated Lego classroom at Howard Junior, the only one of its kind in the county, led by teacher Chris Copeman.

Pupils are currently working on a model of the Houses of Parliament in one corner of the room.

Howard Junior School headmaster Gregory Hill said: "What a brilliant end to an amazing story all thanks to Robbie."

Callum Boldero (centre) and friends with his Lego model of a Robbie Williams concert Picture: Chris BishopCallum Boldero (centre) and friends with his Lego model of a Robbie Williams concert Picture: Chris Bishop

Callum's model includes Robbie and the band on stage, backed by a video screen. There are lights and sound effects, with a crowd of around 100 tiny revellers. There are even portable toilets - one of which is in use.

The model and tweet were shown to pupils in assembly at the school. "It took about a month to build," he said. "My mum loves Robbie, so does my dad, so we just decided we wanted to do a tribute to him."

Callum admitted he and dad Chris were very fond of building things out of the much-loved plastic bricks.

"We've built a big skyscraper that can touch the garage ceiling," he said. "It's about 8ft."

