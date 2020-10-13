Search

Calling all kids! Will you design this year’s winning road safety banner?

PUBLISHED: 11:43 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 13 October 2020

Recognition Express has teamed up with road safety charity BRAKE to run the ‘design a road safety banner’ competition. Picture: Rob Lacey

Recognition Express has teamed up with road safety charity BRAKE to run the ‘design a road safety banner’ competition. Picture: Rob Lacey

A campaign to keep people safe on the roads is urging youngsters to get involved with its latest design competition - and has extended its deadline.

For the twelfth year running, Recognition Express has teamed up with road safety charity BRAKE to run the ‘design a road safety banner’ competition.

The competition is open to children aged four to 11 and winning designs, based around this year’s theme of ‘no need to speed’, will be reproduced onto full size banners to display at the child’s school during Road Safety Week next month.

The budding designer will receive a special personalised trophy to mark their achievement, and there will also be several regional winners.

The deadline has been extended to October 18.

Entries can be emailed or uploaded online, and by post. For full details and to download the entry form visit the website .

